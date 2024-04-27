Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4
Looking at a critical Game 4 battle on Saturday between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs continue their first round playoff series on Saturday night from north of the border. This is the lone matchup in the Eastern Conference that is not a 3-0 edge in favor of a team through three games. Boston holds a 2-1 advantage with home ice back in their favor.
To this point of the series, it has been a split across the opening two games in Boston, then it was Toronto losing on their home ice in Game 3. This could potentially be a longer series with lots of action packed drama. Here’s what to look out for in this original six playoff matchup.
If you want to get in on the NHL action, click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do, Caesars will cover your first bet up to $1,000!
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Odds, Puck Line and Total
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- Bruins have won 9 of last 10 games versus Maple Leafs since January 2023
- Maple Leafs have gone OVER in 25 of 42 games at home this season
- Bruins are 21-21 ATS on the road this season
- Maple Leafs have averaged 3.58 goals per game this season
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs: How To Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): TBS, TRUTV, MAX
- Bruins Record: 47-20-15
- Maple Leafs Record: 46-26-10
(BOS lead series 2-1)
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Key Players To Watch
Bruins
Brad Marchand: This is a man who continues to be on the radar of well-recognized NHL players with each season. From a questionable missed tripping call in Game 3 to scoring a pair of goals to seal the win for the Bruins, Marchand is once again checking boxes this postseason for the team he’s been associated with since 2009. He has four points across the opening three games of the series, continuing to show up for this team when they need him the most. Marchand knows what playoff hockey is all about.
Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews: The best player on the Maple Leafs roster has to continue to embrace the leadership role he has been tasked with. Matthews helped the Leafs win 3-2 on the road Game 2 with a third period go-ahead goal, but has not recorded a point in Games 1 and 3. He needs to continue being active, create open shooting lanes and move the puck around. You hate to speculate, but this is likely it for the Maple Leafs season if they lose this one. It needs to be a Matthews night for Toronto.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
In most playoff series, Game 4 is an absolutely crucial juncture and it is no different here. Boston has fuel underneath them from a strong 4-2 Game 3 victory, along with some trash talk due to some questionable officiating no-calls. As for Toronto, the curse could be back again as this team has yet to win a playoff series since 2004.
The best news possible the Leafs are getting is that right winger William Nylander is likely to play in Game 4. The second leading scorer on the Leafs roster had been absent from the opening three games with a severe migraine.
Nylander was a full participant in Friday practice and looks ready to go. This is not news Boston wanted to hear with Nylander’s offensive efficiency of 40 goals, 58 assists and 11 power play goals. One area that Toronto needs to get going in is the power play. They are an abysmal 1-for-11 to open with the extra skater. If they want to win this series, it has to show up in Game 4.
For Boston, they just need to keep playing their brand of hockey. It’s been a successful series to this point across both sides. They have four power play goals across the first three games. Their penalty kill has been nearly perfect, allowing one power play goal all series in 11 man advantages and seven different players have scored in the series.
They have the goaltending edge as Jeremy Swayman has been beating Toronto all season long. He’s 5-0-0 with a .964 save percentage and a 1.70 GAA. Swayman ranked 8th this season across all of the NHL with a 2.53 GAA and tied for 5th with a .916 save percentage.
Despite everything I mentioned about Boston, I’m going to side with Toronto in this spot. The Leafs are completely desperate to tie this series up before going back on the road. They know going down 3-1 is the disaster scenario and they will be forced to play more alert and aggressive hockey in this game. With the significant return of Nylander to the lineup, this 2nd ranked regular season offense in goals per game is very capable.
I’m banking on home ice advantage and for the pucks to find the net. With their backs against the wall, you have to think about the team that’s more desperate. Go with Toronto to take this at home and even it up at 2-2.
Pick: Maple Leafs to WIN
Note: Game odds are subject to change.