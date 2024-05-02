Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 6
It's win or go home as the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs square off in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series.
Perhaps the most entertaining first round series continues in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs carry on into the twilight stages of an intense and physical playoff series up in Canadian territory on Thursday night.
These teams have been gutting it out in this series as most playoff matchups are like that. Boston jumped out to a 3-1 series advantage, snatching both Games 3 and 4 in Toronto, but losing a critical Game 5 opportunity at home in overtime without Auston Matthews on the ice for Toronto.
Here’s what to watch out for in Game 6.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Odds, Puck Line and Total
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- Toronto is 0-2 at home in this series
- Boston is 29-3-4 when scoring 4+ goals in a game this season
- Toronto is 39-18-8 straight up as a favorite this season
- Boston is 10-2 versus Toronto since January 2023
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs: How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): TBS, TRUTV, MAX
- Bruins Record: 47-20-15
- Maple Leafs Record: 46-26-10
(BOS lead series 3-2)
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Key Players To Watch
Bruins
Trent Frederic: The Bruins have depth and Trent Frederic has been at the forefront of it. He’s been living primarily on the fourth line of this offense and is producing in the series with three goals across the opening five games. The 26-year old center ranks in the 90th percentile amongst all NHL players in skating speed in these playoffs. His puck awareness and activity around the net is helping to power this Bruins team. Expect him to carry an extra chip on his shoulder once again in Game 6.
Maple Leafs
Max Domi: The leading points scorer in the series for Toronto continues to connect this offense. Domi made sure of that in Game 5 spending time amongst the top lines. He came up with the assist on the opening goal by Jake McCabe which evened it up 1-1. Domi brings an abundance of playoff experience as the Maple Leafs mark the 4th different team he has played for in the postseason dating back to 2019-20 (previously Montreal, Carolina and Dallas). If Matthews is to be absent in Game 6, Domi must step up again.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
I’m surprised that Toronto was able to carry this to a Game 6 without their star player Auston Matthews on the ice Tuesday. The Leafs now have some life as they try and will their way back to Boston in a potential Game 7 on Saturday.
Now, the hurdle is winning in their building which is shocking to say for a team that was 22-15-4 at home in the regular season.
It’s one step in the right direction for Toronto as it see another game. As for the status of Matthews, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media that he skated on Wednesday, but beyond that there has been a lot of radio silence on his availability in this second elimination game tonight.
Toronto did change up its goaltender which is an interesting move. Ilya Samsonov was replaced by Joseph Woll for the latter half of Game 4. He then received the starting honor and recorded a 27 save outing on the road in Boston Game 5, earning him the second star of the game.
Sometimes, this can rally a team and perhaps Keefe opts to keep Woll in net for Game 6.
Boston continues to be on the doorstep in this series. It was not organized in their Game 5 loss at all, especially losing the faceoff battle 33-20.
The Bruins committed quite a few penalties as well, spending 10 minutes in the box on Tuesday. Jeremy Swayman has still been fantastic in net for this team and continues to be a Toronto killer. Game 5 marked just the first loss against them with him in net this season, he’s now 6-1-0.
Boston has made the split between Swayman and Linus Ullmark work well but if I’m the Bruins, this is an absolute must to stay with the hot goaltender in this matchup.
I still believe that the Bruins are the better team in this series, especially on special teams. They have generated more offensive zone time in the series (41.3 percent to Toronto’s 39.8 percent) and are creating a lot of efficient shot opportunities.
They simply did not put in the necessary effort for Game 5 and head coach Jim Montgomery definitely showed his frustration in the postgame press conference.
Toronto has yet to control home ice in the series and I believe this may haunt it tonight.
Better goaltending and more consistency is what has defined the Bruins in this series. I will edge them to end this tonight on the road and advance into the second round.
Pick: Bruins to WIN
Note: Game odds are subject to change.