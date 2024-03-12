Bryant vs. UMass Lowell Prediction, Odds and Key Players for America East Semifinal (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Bryant-UMass Lowell.
UMass Lowell has never made the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level but are now two wins away from March Madness after surviving a first-round scare in the America East Tournament. The No. 2 River Hawks edged No. 7 UMBC in overtime, 94-89, to move into Tuesday’s semifinal clash against No. 3 Bryant.
Bryant is bidding for its second NCAA Tournament trip in the last three seasons after going for the first time as a D-I program in 2022. The No. 3 Bulldogs will try to pull off an upset of the River Hawks as a modest underdog. Who will punch their ticket to the championship game? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Bryant vs. UMass Lowell Odds, Spread and Total
Bryant vs. UMass Lowell Betting Trends
- Bryant is 15-15 ATS this season
- UMass Lowell is 12-15 ATS this season
- Bryant is 6-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- UMass Lowell is 8-13 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-18 in Bryant games this season
- The OVER is 14-13 in UMass Lowell games this season
Bryant vs. UMass Lowell How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 12
- Game time: 6 p.m. EST
- Venue: Costello Athletic Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Bryant record: 20-12
- UMass Lowell record: 21-9
Bryant vs. UMass Lowell Key Players to Watch
Bryant
Rafael Pinzon: The 6-foot-6 junior guard is one of four double-digit scorers in the Bulldogs’ lineup, but has exploded over the last two games. Pinzon, who is shooting just 40.7% from the field this season, has combined for 81 points on 33-of-56 shooting. Pinzon was on fire in Bryant’s first-round win over Maine, pouring in 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting with six 3-pointers.
UMass Lowell
Max Brooks: The senior forward is No. 1 in the America East in field goal percentage, hitting at a 62.9% clip. Brooks averages 13 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and has a half-dozen double-doubles under his belt this year.
Bryant vs. UMass Lowell Prediction and Pick
Bryant is led by its defense as the Bulldogs rank No. 1 in the America East in opposing field goal percentage, permitting foes to shoot just 39.6% from the field. Bryant has the No. 95 overall defense in KenPom and is No. 7 in effective field goal percentage. You just wouldn’t know it by looking at the Bulldogs’ two regular-season games against UMass Lowell.
In those games - a pair of River Hawks’ wins - Bryant allowed UMass Lowell to shoot 45.6% from the field, 46.2% from 3-point range (18-of-39) and allowed 20-plus free throws in both games (175 total points allowed). Is the third time the charm? You can see those numbers regressing in matchup No. 3, especially from beyond the arc. UMass Lowell is the No. 258 three-point shooting team in the nation while Bryant is top-25 in KenPom in defending shots from both 2-point and 3-point range.
Bryant was able to force 29 turnovers in those two games, though, which could come into play on Tuesday with UMass Lowell’s poor ball security (No. 316 in steal percentage).
Defensively, these are two of the best shooting teams in the nation. UMass Lowell is No. 35 in effective field goal percentage and defends triples at the No. 6 rate in the country. If the River Hawks force misses, Bryant doesn’t crash the offense glass well. The Bulldogs are one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the nation (No. 357). UMass Lowell is just 2-9 ATS at home this season. Instead, trust two defenses that excel at forcing misfires from the field. Go under the big total.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.