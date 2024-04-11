Bub Means Talks NFL Draft Process, Adapting to Changing Roles, Wide Receiver He Resembles
By Reed Wallach
For Bub Means, it’s always been about adapting to situations.
The Pittsburgh wide receiver that has been rising up NFL Draft boards ahead of the event on April 25-27 has taken a windy road to get to this position, but is set to hear his name called at the end of the month after hauling in 41 passes for 721 yards to go with six touchdowns in his senior season with the Panthers.
Means, a former three star recruit to Tennessee, moved to cornerback for a short time before back to wide receiver for the Vols. He later transferred to Lousiaina Tech before transferring back to a Power 5 program with Pitt where he had his breakout campaign in 2023.
The Georgia native has always been willing to adapt.
“My athletic ability [helps me be flexible on the football field],” Means told FanSided. “When I got to Tennessee, I ran my 40 [yard-dash] pretty fast and they said ‘with your athletic ability we can try you out at corner’ and so as a young guy I’m just trying to get out on the field and I’m a football player, so I tried DB for a few weeks.”
Means also believes that type of experience, albeit short, has helped him as a growth on the offensive side of the ball.
“It’s been a grind trying to make myself a polished receiver, but playing defense has taught me how to recognize defenses and now I know if I take my split out a little wider the DB will play me this way or defense or if the safety comes down I understand the defense a little bit more,” he told FanSided.
That experience has led to Means appearing more and more in NFL Draft discussions.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN recently noted that Means is rising up his board after testing well and showing out in workouts. The NFL Draft guru noted that he posted a 4.43 40-yard dash and measured with 39.5” vertical jump, which measures similarly to what A.J. Brown posted in his workouts, running a 4.49 40 at the combine with a 36.5” vertical.
Means said he doesn’t believe he emulates anybody in particular but that Brown has a similar game to him.
“I don’t really model my game off of anyone, I take little tools out of everybody’s bag and I’m a mixture of a bunch,” Means said. “I can go deep, I’m a big bodied receiver, I’d say my closest resemblance is A.J. Brown right now with the same body type.”
As the pre-draft process continues, the Pitt product looks to keep growing his game. Means believe that he has plenty of room to improve and working out with pro wide receivers has helped him out a ton in the lead up to late April and beyond.
“I’ve got to train with a few pro guys and they’ve helped me,” Means said, who has been working out with the likes of Jordy Fortson and Justyn Ross. “Sometimes I’ll be rushing my routes, but in the NFL you have more time, you can slow down, and that’s going to help my game, my route running and actually help me play faster by slowing down the game in my head. I try to take every tip and trick and add it to my game.”
Means has been constantly learning throughout his football career. Whether it’s a new position or a new scheme, he played in several different offensive schemes with a host of different quarterbacks – including three at Pitt just last season – the big bodied receiver has always been willing to change and make things work.
Now, people are starting to notice as he begins the next step in his football career. Keep an eye out for when Means hears his name called in late April.
Check out the full interview with Bub Means below!