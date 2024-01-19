Buccaneers vs. Lions Best Same-Game Parlay for NFL Divisional Round
This Sunday, the NFL presents an NFC Divisional Round Matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions.
By Hans Geevers
After a surprising defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles in last week's Wild Card game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Ford Field to take on the number three seed Detroit Lions.
Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield will arrive in Detroit on the heels of an unexpected career resurgence. Baker's opponent this week is also trending in a positive direction. More specifically, the Detroit Lions broke the longest streak without a recording a playoff win in the league with an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Let's dive into this NFC Divisional matchup from a betting perspective to find the best same game parlay available!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay
- Baker Mayfield Over 255.5 PASS YDS
- Jared Goff OVER 0.5 INT
- Rachaad White UNDER 54.5 RUSH YDS
Same Game Parlay Odds: +490
Baker Mayfield OVER 255.5 Passing Yards
The Detroit Lions defensive unit did an outstanding job in keeping opposing running backs in check throughout the 2023 season.
Upon the completion of 17 regular season games, the Lions ranked first in average rushing yards allowed a game (61.0) to opposing offenses. You maybe asking yourself how that is relevant to Baker Mayfield's passing yards prop in this matchup. It's simple.
The data just noted indicates to me that the Buccaneers are NOT going to be able to run the football effectively versus this stout Lions defense. In my opinion, the only option for Tampa Bay to have success offensively will be through the air.
I also like Baker Mayfield in this matchup due to his quality play down the stretch that helped Tampa Bay punch a ticket to the playoffs. Let me provide you with relevant data to illustrate my point.
Mayfield finished the season ranked seventh in total touchdown passes (28), ninth in total passing yards (4,044), and ninth in completion percentage (69.3%).
Jared Goff OVER 0.5 INT
Yes, I know that Jared Goff has had a fairy tale season. After all, the Lions signal caller helped Detroit win it's first playoff game since 1991. However, once you dig deep into the data as I did previewing this contest you can see clear flaws in Goff's game.
Let's dive into why I like Goff to throw at least one interception. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense sends blitz packages at the league's highest rate. Why does that matter?
Jared Goff is dreadful versus blitz packages. I fully expect that Tampa Bay will be able get to Goff at times in this game. The duress caused should result in Goff throwing at least one interception.
Rachaad White UNDER 54.5 RUSHING YARDS
I noted earlier in this article that the Lions defense has been exceptional stopping the run in 2023. Having stated that, I don't envision Tampa Bay RB Rachaad White having much success running the football on Sunday.
I just don't see a game script where Tampa Bay is in anyway successful running the football in this game. For the reasons noted, give me the under on Rachaad White rushing yards.
