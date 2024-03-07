Bucknell vs. American Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Patriot League Quarterfinals (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Bucknell-American.
Bucknell ended the regular season by winning three straight games, all by double figures. Bucknell jumped over .500 in Patriot League play and are short underdogs heading into the conference tournament Thursday night in its trip to our nation’s capital.
American stayed above the .500 mark against league foes, just in a different way. The Eagles lost five of their last eight regular-season contests. Here’s the betting breakdown with a best bet of the 4-5 matchup in the quarterfinals with each team trying to punch their ticket to the Patriot League’s Final Four.
Bucknell vs. American Odds, Spread and Total
Bucknell vs. American Betting Trends
- Bucknell is 18-13 ATS this season
- American is 16-14 ATS this season
- Bucknell is 11-10 ATS as an underdog this season
- American is 12-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-8-1 in Bucknell games this season
- The OVER is 16-14 in American games this season
Bucknell vs. American How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 7
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bender Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Bucknell record: 13-18
- American record: 16-15
Bucknell vs. American Key Players to Watch
Bucknell
Noah Williamson: The center is shooting nearly 50% from the field this season and is one of three double-digit scorers (11.8 points per game) in the Bison’s lineup. He’s also the team’s leading scorer, grabbing 6.2 per game. The 7-footer is trying to bounce back from a shooting slump to end the regular season, going just 13-of-37 from the field over the final five games.
American
Matt Mayock: The freshman forward might average just 8.6 points per game this season, but he’s the best perimeter threat for the Eagles and is shooting nearly 40% from downtown. Mayock has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and had a season-high 20 points in a win over Bucknell Jan. 6.
Bucknell vs. American Prediction and Pick
Bucknell reeled off three-straight wins to end the regular season behind its defense. The Bison held all three opponents to 50 points or less, but it was against the three worst scoring offenses (Army, Loyola Maryland and Lafayette) in the Patriot League.
Still, Bucknell has depended on its defense throughout the season. The Bison is top-3 in the Patriot League in defensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage and defending both 2-point and 3-point shots. They’ll face a very efficient American offense, though, that put up 146 points in two games against the Bison this season.
On the other side of the ball, American’s defense is one of the worst in the country at No. 321 in KenPom. However, the Eagles have been much better in conference play, ranking No. 5 overall on defense against Patriot League foes and could wreak havoc on Bucknell’s offense, which struggles with ball security. Bucknell is ninth in the league in turnovers per game (12.6) and American forces them at the second-best rate in the conference.
Both defenses have been better in league play than the season-long numbers would indicate. Take the under on Thursday night between two rivals who play at some of the slowest tempos in the nation.
