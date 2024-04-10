Bucks NBA Finals Odds Still Alive Following Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Diagnosis
Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to have avoided a major injury, a great sign for the Bucks' chances to win the NBA Finals this season.
By Peter Dewey
The Milwaukee Bucks dodged a bullet on Tuesday night, as the team watched superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo go down with a non-contact leg injury that could have been extremely serious.
However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo has avoided a major injury and has simply been diagnosed with a calf strain.
This is great news for the Bucks, who are currently fourth in the odds to win the NBA Finals at FanDuel Sportsbook (+1100). Milwaukee holds the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but it will likely have to navigate the rest of the regular season without the two-time MVP.
For now, the Bucks have to hold out hope that Giannis can return for the playoffs, but it's worth noting that the team lost in the first round -- as the No. 1 seed -- last postseason when Antetokounmpo injured his back.
Milwaukee Bucks' Odds to Win the NBA Championship
The Bucks have dropped four of their last five games, calling into question the team's chances of winning the title.
The Boston Celtics (+160 to win the Finals at FanDuel) are heavily favored to advance out of the Eastern Conference, and Antetokounmpo's injury only furthers that school of thought.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is likely going to miss at least one-to-two weeks, which would knock him out for the team's final three games of the regular season.
That could have a massive impact on Milwaukee's place in the Eastern Conference standings. Even after Tuesday's wins, the team is just one game up on the New York Knicks (the No. 3 seed) and two games up on the Orlando Magic (the No. 4 seed) in the East.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, they have two games left against the Magic on the schedule. If Orlando wins both, it's possible that Milwaukee could end up in the No. 4 spot in the East, which would put it on a collision course for a second-round matchup with Boston. That would undoubtedly kill the Bucks' Finals odds.
Not only that, but Milwaukee also has to face the Oklahoma City Thunder this week, who are battling for the No. 1 seed in the West. There's a real chance that Bucks could lose all three of these games without Giannis, meaning their seeding is truly up in the air.
Bettors may want to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the Bucks' Finals odds, especially since there is no guarantee that Giannis is back for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.
