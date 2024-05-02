Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Game 6 of NBA Playoffs (Bucks Can Cover?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for Game 6 of the NBA playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.
By Peter Dewey
The dream is alive for the Milwaukee Bucks, but can they force a Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night?
Milwaukee pulled off a huge win as a home underdog in Game 5 despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but it’ll have to do it again in Indiana in Game 6 to keep its season alive.
Antetokounmpo and Lillard are both listed as doubtful for this game and while there’s a chance they get a midday upgrade, it’s looking more and more like Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton will lead the way in Indiana.
Oddsmakers have favored the Pacers by eight points in this one, as they won both games in Indiana earlier on in this series.
Tyrese Haliburton and company would love to avoid another matchup in Milwaukee, especially since the Bucks are 2-0 straight up and against the spread as home underdogs in the series and 5-1 overall this season.
Let’s break down the latest odds, key players and my best bet for this Game 6 matchup:
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Bucks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 2
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Pacers lead 3-2
Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – doubtful
- Damian Lillard – doubtful
- Khris Middleton – probable
- Patrick Beverley – probable
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
Bucks vs. Pacers Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Bucks
Bobby Portis: Portis made up for his ejection in Game 4, scoring 29 points on 14-of-24 shooting to lead Milwaukee to a massive Game 5 win. It’s possible his role changes if Antetokounmpo ends up suiting up, but Portis will need to score for the Bucks to stay alive.
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: After a 24-point game in Game 4, Haliburton took a step back in Game 5, scoring just 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting while dishing out six assists. During the regular season, the All-Star guard averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game, but he’s seen those numbers dip to just 15.8 points and 9.2 assists in the playoffs.
Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
There is a disturbing trend for the Bucks entering this game, as they are the worst team in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog (4-9), but I’m not going to let that deter me in this game.
Milwaukee can cover the eight points in this matchup, its veteran leadership of Middleton, Portis and Patrick Beverley was crucial in Game 5.
Plus, Haliburton does not look himself in this series, a major concern for the strength of the Indiana offense.
Looking back at the first two games in Indiana, one went to overtime with the Pacers winning by three, and the other was a 13-point win where Portis was ejected early on for an altercation with Andrew Nembhard.
If Portis plays, that game could look completely different, and I feel like eight points is a little too many to give an Indiana team that has not been great defensively (No. 30 in points in the paint allowed, No. 24 in defensive rating) this season.
Plus, if one of the Bucks stars gets ruled in, this line is going to shift drastically.
I’ll take the eight points now and hope for some positive movement in my favor as the day progresses.
