Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Miami (Ohio) is the pacesetter in the MAC East and simply needs to win its remaining two games to get to the MAC title game.
The RedHawks host Buffalo on Wednesday night laying over a touchdown. Despite moving onto backup Aveon Smith due to injury at quarterback, the RedHawks defense continues to pace the team after shutting out Akron last week.
Can Miami do it again and get one step closer to the MAC title game? Let's break it down below!
Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) Odds, Spread and Total
Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Miami (Ohio) is 8-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Buffalo is 4-1 ATS this season on the road
- Miami (Ohio) has covered every game this season as a favorite (5-0)
Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 15th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Buffalo Record: 3-7
- Miami (Ohio) Record: 8-2
Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) Key Players to Watch
Buffalo
Cole Snyder: Synder is now getting rotated out for the more dynamic QB in CJ Ogbonna, a sign of how ineffective this Buffalo offense has been this season, 117th in EPA/Play this season. To have a chance in this one, the offense needs to show some semblance behind its veteran quarterback.
Miami (Ohio)
Aveon Smith: Smith stepped in for Gabbert, who is out for the rest of the year. Smith is a run-first quarterback, who has rushed for 157 yards on 28 carries with one touchdown while passing for 202 yards on a poor 45% completion percentage. Smith simply needs to limit turnovers and lean on this team's lights-out defense.
Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction and Pick
Miami's defense should dictate the terms in this game against a poor Buffalo offense that has scored more than 24 points just twice since Week 4. The offense has fallen off a cliff this season and will struggle to move the ball against a RedHawks defense that is 17th in yards per play allowed and 11th in sacks.
Meanwhile, with Smith under center, I believe this will be a super vanilla game script from the RedHawks to simply get out of this game with a win. Buffalo's defense is dangerous, top 20 in turnovers gained and 14th in defensive line yards, but ultimately will struggle to hold up with the lack of offensive firepower.
I believe the RedHawks will get out of this game with a win, but in a low-scoring affair and the game goes under the total.
