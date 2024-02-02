Butler vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 2
Big East basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Butler vs. Creighton on Friday, Feb. 2.
By Reed Wallach
Creighton and Butler get national television treatment on Friday night with the Bulldogs looking to build on a wild comeback over the weekend against Villanova.
Teams in the past have dreaded heading to Omaha, Nebraska to face Creighton, but Big East foes have held up just fine against the spread. Can Butler keep this one close against an elite Creighton defense?
Here's our betting preview for Friday's matchup.
Butler vs. Creighton Odds, Spread and Total
Creighton vs. Butler Betting Trends
- Creighton is 4-8 against the spread (ATS) at home
- Butler is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games
- Butler has gone OVER in 12 of 20 games this season
Butler vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: CHI Health Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Butler Record: 14-7
- Creighton Record: 16-5
Butler vs. Creighton Key Players to Watch
Butler
DJ Davis: Davis scored 28 points in the second half and two overtimes to lead the Bulldogs back from down double digits to beat Villanova. The 6'1" transfer guard isn't shooting as well from 3, but he is a terror with the ball in his hands and gets to the line at a high rate (he is shooting 97% from the charity stripe too). Can Davis have another big showing on the road on Friday night?
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: Arguably the best rim protector in the sport, Kaklbrenner is the anchor behind the 12th best defense in terms of defensive efficiency according to KenPom as the team is allowing limited three-point attempts (second lowest rate) and 15th in 2-point percentage. He is also averaging a career high 16 points with seven rebounds and nearly three blocks while shooting almost 63% from the field.
Butler vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick
Creighton's team is fairly predictable. The team doesn't turn you over (bottom five in the country in turnover percentage), but does an excellent job of funneling opponent's into Kalkbrenner's rim protection.
The team, as mentioned above, is allowing the second lowest 3-point rate in the country and is 15th in two-point percentage allowed.
However, Butler has a formidable offense, scoring at least 70 points in seven of 10 games in Big East play. The team has fared well on the road as well, beating Marquette straight up.
I also don't trust Creighton to run away and hide against a disciplined Butler defense that is 53rd in 3-point percentage allowed and doesn't get itself into foul trouble, posting the second lowest Big East opponent free throw rate.
Creighton takes a ton of 3s and is capable of blowing teams out if the Bluejays are hitting from the perimeter, but that hasn't manifested itself all that much in conference play, winning by single digits against similar foes to Butler like Providence (nine), St. John's (one) and Xavier (seven).
Usually going to Omaha is a tough go, but teams have been able to hold up in Big East play. I think Butler can keep this to single digits on Friday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
