Butler vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Bet the Hoyas)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Butler-Georgetown.
The Big East has been brutal to both of these teams so far.
Butler opened conference play with a 10-point win at Hinkle Fieldhouse over Georgetown before Christmas, but both of these teams have changed since. Will Butler sweep the regular-season series or will Georgetown get revenge?
Butler, in the second year of Thad Matta’s return to the sidelines, lost five of seven but cruised past DePaul on Saturday to get back on track.
Ed Cooley’s Georgetown Hoyas were 7-4 in non-conference play, but have lost six of their first seven Big East contests. They return home for the first time since nearly upsetting Seton Hall, can they start turning the season around?
Here’s the betting preview with a best bet for this conference clash in Washington, D.C.
Butler vs. Georgetown odds, spread and total
Butler vs. Georgetown betting trends
- Butler and Georgetown are both 8-10 ATS this season
- Butler is 4-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- Georgetown is 6-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 10-7-1 in Butler games this season
- The OVER is 9-9 in Georgetown games this season
Butler vs. Georgetown how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Butler record: 12-7 (3-5 Big East)
- Georgetown record: 8-10 (1-6 Big East)
Butler vs. Georgetown key players to watch
Butler
Pierre Brooks: The former Michigan State Spartans guard is one of four first-year Bulldogs via the transfer portal and is easily having the most success of his collegiate career. Brooks is fifth in the Big East in scoring at 16.6 points per game and has put up 20-plus points in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Brooks has hit three or more 3-pointer in six consecutive games and is 7-of-15 from the field in each of the last two contests, combining for 42 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.
Georgetown
Jayden Epps: The talented guard averaging 9.5 points in 31 games off the bench at Illinois last season and is now torching the stout defenses in the Big East. Epps leads the conference in scoring at 18.9 points per game and is eighth in assists (4.5). Epps was at his best in Georgetown’s loss to Xavier on Friday with a 32-point, 11-assist double-double, nearly leading the Hoyas to an outright upset as a double-digit underdog. It was Epps’ second 30-point performance in the last three games and fourth of the year.
Butler vs. Georgetown prediction and pick
On paper, you have to give the advantage to Butler with its offense that ranks No. 55 in KenPom in efficiency against a Georgetown defense that is No. 279 overall. But the Bulldogs still rank 100th or lower in three-point and two-point shooting and No. 127 in effective field goal percentage.
Georgetown’s defense does limit the 3-point shot, ranking No. 95 in opposing three-point percentage.
Cooley has shown signs of turning around the program that won just 13 games over the last two seasons of the Patrick Ewing era.
The Hoyas are a different team than the one that started Big East play with double-digit losses to the likes of Butler, Creighton and Marquette. Georgetown has covered its last three conference games, falling just short of upsets against Seton Hall (74-70) and Xavier (92-91) by a combined five points and hanging tight with No. 1 UConn (80-67) as a 21-point dog. Butler is just 2-6 ATS in the Big East, including 1-3 on the road.
Take Georgetown as a home underdog at +3 or better.
PICK: Georgetown +3.5
