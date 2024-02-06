Butler vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Huskies dominate at home)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Butler-UConn.
Butler is searching for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018 and Thad Matta’s club has turned its season around after a 2-5 start in Big East play. After losing to Xavier on Jan. 16, Butler has reeled off four consecutive wins, including a two-overtime thriller over Villanova on Jan. 27 and a monster upset of No. 13 Creighton on Feb. 2.
Can they hang within a big number against No. 1 UConn? The Huskies went into Madison Square Garden and pulled away from St. John’s in a highly-anticipated matchup on national television over the weekend. UConn, winners of 10 straight, now returns to the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday and has been dominant at home going back to last year’s national title run.
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s Big East battle with a best bet.
Butler vs. UConn odds, spread and total
Butler vs. UConn betting trends
- Butler is 11-10 ATS this season
- UConn is 13-9 ATS this season
- Butler is 4-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- UConn is 13-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 13-7-1 in Butler games this season
- The OVER is 11-10-1 in UConn games this season
Butler vs. UConn how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: XL Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Butler record: 15-7 (6-5 Big East)
- UConn record: 20-2 (10-1 Big East)
Butler vs. UConn key players to watch
Butler
DJ Davis: The senior guard scored just 10 points on 2-of-20 shooting over a three-game January stretch. His turnaround has been one of the reasons for Butler’s four-game winning streak. He’s averaging 22 points per game over that stretch, including a season-high 28 in the win over Villanova and a 22-point, 5-assist performance in Friday’s upset road win over Creighton with Butler missing starting point guard Posh Alexander.
UConn
Cam Spencer: It’s pick your poison for opposing coaches when defending UConn’s backcourt. The trio of Spencer, Tristen Newton and potential NBA lottery pick Stephon Castle combined for 62 of UConn’s 77 points in Saturday’s road win over St. John’s. Spencer might be the transfer portal addition of the year, averaging 15.3 points and shooting 44.8% from 3-point range for the Huskies since coming over from Rutgers.
Butler vs. UConn prediction and pick
In the previous matchup between these two teams at Hinkle Fieldhouse, UConn erased a seven-point halftime deficit to come back and beat Butler, 88-81. That was without starting center Donovan Clingan, who is back in the UConn lineup at full strength. UConn should get forward Alex Karaban back, too, after missing the win over St. John’s.
Butler shot 47.2% from the field, 47.1% from the perimeter and got to the free-throw line 25 times that day, but shouldn’t be able to replicate that performance on the road. Especially against a UConn defense that ranks No. 15 overall in KenPom, No. 10 in effective field goal percentage and No. 7 defending shots from inside the arc.
Whether it’s on campus at Storrs or in Hartford, UConn has cruised with home-court advantage, winning by 22.4 points per game in Big East play. UConn’s offense gets a matchup against a Butler defense that is No. 97 overall and is middle-of-the-road in every major metric outside 3-point defense (No. 62). Take the defending champs to cruise by double figures yet again.
Pick: UConn -13.5
