Byron Murphy II Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Seahawks First Round Pick Disrespected by Oddsmakers)
It took 15 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft before a defensive player was selected, but the Indianapolis Colts broke the streak by selecting at No. 15 overall Laiatu Latu. Immediately after, the Seattle Seahawks took the second defensive player, Byron Murphy II, at No. 16 overall.
The defensive tackle from Texas was skyrocketing up many experts' draft boards in the final week heading into the draft and several people thought he may have ended up being the first defensive player drafted.
Despite that fact, Murphy isn't amongst the top favorites to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. Let's take a look at the opening odds.
Byron Murphy II Rookie of the Year Odds
Murphy II is listed sixth on the odds list to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year at +1200. Dallas Turner 9+500), Laiatu Latu (+650), Jared Verse (+1000), Quinyon Mitchell (+1100), and Terrion Arnold (+1100) are all listed above him yet four of those five players were selected after Murphy in the draft.
At +1200 odds, he has an implied probability of 7.69% of winning the award. A $100 bet on him to achieve the feat would win a bettor a total of $1,200 if he's able to pull it off.
One of the reasons for the long odds is likely the fact a defensive tackle hasn't won the award since they did in back-to-back years when Sheldon Richardson won it in 2013 followed by Aaron Donald in 2014.
Murphy II racked up 5.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss in his 2023 season with the Longhorns. He's now expected to make an immediate impact for the Seahawks, who will be entering a new era under head coach Mike McDonald.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.