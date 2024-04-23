Byron Murphy NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Will Texas Prospect be First Defensive Player Picked?
By Reed Wallach
One of the NFL Draft’s fastest risers is Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy.
After providing plenty of production with the Longhorns, Murphy is gaining steam as not only a candidate to hear his name called in the top half of the first round but possibly as a top 10 pick.
Murphy has tested off the charts and projects to be an instant impact contributor, how high can he go?
Here’s his current NFL Draft over/under with the latest on his rise.
Byron Murphy NFL Draft Over/Under Odds
Over: 14.5 (Over +116/Under -154)
Byron Murphy, Top 10 Pick?
Murphy’s under has been getting pounded since opening in the high teens, now down to 14.5 and shaded towards the under. Since testing off the charts, Murphy has been a hot prospect in mock drafts and a steady riser with his range starting as high as No. 8 now.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Murphy is tied at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the first defensive player taken, behind Dallas Turner, and tied with Laitu Latu at +250.
There are plenty of teams that can target the draft’s top defensive tackle, including the Falcons at No. 8, who have been tied to pass rushers, but the Bears at No. 9 are also seen as a possibility. After that, the Broncos also stand out at No. 12. That’s before we even account for trades!
Murphy is one of the big risers during the pre-draft cycle, and his stock now has him pegged towards a top selection come Thursday, but where will he go? We’ll find out on Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.