BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, March 6 (Count on the Cyclones)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for BYU-Iowa State.
It’s a major Big 12 battle Wednesday night in Ames, Iowa when No. 6 Iowa State hosts No. 20 BYU. The Cyclones are small favorites in a rematch from Jan. 16, when BYU pulled away for an 87-72 victory at home. Will the switch in venue lead to a different result between two of the top teams in the Big 12?
Iowa State has won three straight and seven of its last eight games after pulling out a 60-52 road win over UCF on Saturday. BYU has been hot, too, beating Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 27 before returning home and taking out TCU by 12 on Saturday.
Here’s the betting breakdown of the conference clash with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
BYU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
BYU vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- BYU is 17-12 ATS this season
- Iowa State is 20-8-1 ATS this season
- BYU is 1-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Iowa State is 15-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-15 in BYU games this season
- The OVER is 15-14 in Iowa State games this season
BYU vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hilton Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- BYU record: 21-8 (9-7 Big 12)
- Iowa State record: 23-6 (12-4 Big 12)
BYU vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
BYU
Fousseyni Traore: The 6-foot-6 junior is in his third season as a starter for the Cougars and is averaging 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 63.5%. Though his numbers are not as good as last season when BYU was in the West Coast Conference, Traore had 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the upset win over Kansas before scoring 21 points in Saturday’s win over TCU. Traore has now scored in double figures in seven of the last 10 games, including three 20-point outings.
Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey: The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard is one of four double-digit scorers in the Cyclones’ lineup, averaging 12.3 points per game while leading the team in assists. Lipsey plays his part on one of the best defenses in the nation. He’s one of five Cyclones averaging over four rebounds per game and leads the Big 12 in steals.
BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Before its win over Kansas, BYU had only beaten two of the worst teams in the Big 12 on the road (UCF, West Virginia) and had lost its last three road games by double digits. BYU now heads to Iowa State, which is No. 21 in home-court advantage, according to KenPom.
The Cyclones have used the No. 2 overall defense in KenPom to suffocate teams inside Hilton Coliseum, holding six of its eight home conference opponents to 67 points or less. But can they do it against one of the best offenses in the nation? BYU is No. 9 in offensive efficiency and excels inside the arc, ranking No. 8 from the 2-point range. Iowa State’s defense has no real weaknesses, though, but they aren’t as strong on the perimeter. The Cyclones are No. 102 against 3-point shots and BYU shoots the second-most 3-pointers per game in the country (32.3). Can they connect from deep against Iowa State? That’s the biggest storyline for the matchup, as well as ball security. The Cyclones thrive at creating transition opportunities, ranking No. 2 in turnover percentages and No. 3 in steal percentage.
On the other side, BYU’s defense can put up a fight as the No. 53 unit in efficiency, but that’s flown out the window on the road. BYU had allowed 82-plus points in three straight road games before Kansas, a top-35 shooting team in the nation, connected on just 39% of its shots. Iowa State’s offense is below average in Big 12 play, but they’ve been able to win high-scoring games when the defense doesn’t give its best, including over Texas Tech (82-74) and Kansas (79-75).
The spot doesn’t favor BYU. The Cougars are just 1-5 ATS as an underdog this season and Iowa State loves laying points, going 15-6 ATS as a favorite. Iowa State is 13-3 ATS as a home favorite and will use its home crowd to pull away from BYU on Wednesday night.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.