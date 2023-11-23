BYU vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Reed Wallach
Oklahoma State is one win away from a second Big 12 title game in three years and only needs to beat a reeling BYU team in order to clinch its spot.
The Cowboys play host to BYU, who may be starting its backup quarterback Jake Retzlaff yet again. Can Oklahoma State take care of business behind a revitalized offense that has the nation's most potent running back in the backfield?
BYU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 7-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- BYU is 4-7 ATS this season
- Oklahoma State has gone UNDER in four of six games as a favorite
BYU vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 25th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- BYU Record: 5-6
- Oklahoma State Record: 8-3
BYU vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
BYU
Jake Retzlaff: Retzlaff has started the last two games for BYU in place of Kedon Slovis and may get the nod again in Week 13. While he had the Cougars in position to contend for a win against Oklahoma, some critical turnovers cost them, including a 99-yard pick-six. Overall, Retzlaff is completing 51% of his passes with three touchdown passes and three interceptions.
Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon: Gordon is averaging nearly seven yards per carry on 211 rushes with 15 touchdown carries and will face an outmatched BYU defense. The Cougars are allowing nearly five yards per carry this season, 114th in the country, so this can be another big outing for the running back.
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
I'm not all too interested in the spread, as Retzlaff did look most comfortable last week against a talented Oklahoma defense, completing 15-of-26 passes for 173 yards.
However, I believe the Pokes can put a big number up on the scoreboard as the team faces an out-matched BYU defense. The team hasn't been able to get pressure all season, outside the top 100 in sacks generated, and is 92nd in EPA/Play.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State offense has exploded since its BYE week, handing the keys to Alan Bowman. Since the BYE week, Oklahoma State has positioned itself to make the Big 12 title game, scoring 27 or more in the seven games since, going 6-1 in that stretch.
While Oklahoma State may take its foot off the gas given a win on Saturday punches the team's ticket to the Big 12 title game against likely Texas, the offense is too talented not to rip up BYU's defense. I like the Pokes team total over as my favorite play in this one.
