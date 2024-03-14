BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal (Lay the Points with BYU)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for BYU-Texas Tech.
There are no cupcakes in the Big 12, as evident by the conference tournament quarterfinal matchup between No. 20 BYU and No. 25 Texas Tech on Thursday afternoon in Kansas City.
BYU, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, did make it look easy in Wednesday’s 87-73 win over No. 12 UCF. Can they cover as favorites again when they meet the Red Raiders?
No. 4 seed Texas Tech ended the season strong, ripping off three-straight wins, including a victory over No. 11 Baylor on Saturday. They have a win over BYU under their belt already this season. Can they repeat that performance? Here’s the betting breakdown of the Big 12 battle with a best bet.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
BYU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- BYU is 20-12 ATS this season
- Texas Tech is 14-16-1 ATS this season
- BYU is 18-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- Texas Tech is 14-16-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 16-16 in BYU games this season
BYU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 14
- Game time: 12:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- BYU record: 23-9
- Texas Tech record: 22-9
BYU vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
BYU
Fousseyni Traore: The junior forward helped BYU take care of business on Wednesday against UCF with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench in just 20 minutes. Traore, who averages 10.8 points per game and shoots 64.2% from the field, has scored in double figures in three of the last four games. He’s shot 23-of-33 from the field in that stretch.
Texas Tech
Darrion Williams: The guard is one of four double-digit scorers in the Red Raiders’ lineup, but also leads the team in rebounding at 7.6 per game. Williams has been lights out from the field of late, going 20-of-29 over the last three games. In that span, he’s combined for 51 points and 29 rebounds.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
BYU has been dominant from a betting perspective this season and the spot favors the Cougars. BYU, 20-12 ATS this season, has done most of its ATS damage when laying points, going 18-7 ATS as a favorite.
The Cougars shoot more 3-pointers than any team in the Big 12, with over 50% of their overall shot attempts coming from beyond the arc. Texas Tech is a middle of the road defense against shots from the perimeter, but can they slow down the No. 20 team in KenPom in effective field goal percentage? The problem is, if Texas Tech does force misses, the Red Raiders are not great at limiting second-chance opportunities.
BYU is the No. 55 offensive rebounding team in the nation and Texas Tech permits 11 offensive rebounds per game, the second most in the Big 12. BYU’s lineup is the 16th tallest in the country, while Texas Tech’s is 303rd in average height.
That carries over to BYU’s advantage in the paint for this matchup. The Cougars are the No. 8 two-point shooting offense in the country while Texas Tech is No. 128 defending shots from inside the arc, which is its worst shooting metric.
While BYU loves the favorite role, Texas Tech struggles as an underdog (3-6-1 ATS). Back BYU as a short favorite.
