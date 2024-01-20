BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 20
By Reed Wallach
BYU has acclimated nicely to Big 12 play, beating the likes of Iowa State at home earlier this week as the team looks to prove its hot start to the season was no fluke.
The Cougars hit the road on Saturday to face Texas Tech, who has emerged as a contender in the Big 12 under first year head coach Grant McCasland. While the Red Raiders got out classed on the road by Houston last game, but has proven to be a tough out for any team in the conference.
Texas Tech is a small home favorite on Saturday, will the team come through and hand the new conference entrant a loss?
Here's our best bet for Saturday's matchup:
BYU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Texas Tech vs. BYU Betting Trends
- BYU is 12-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- BYU is 0-1 ATS as an underdog
- Texas Tech is 8-9 ATS this season
- BYU has gone UNDER in 11 of 17 games this season
BYU vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 20th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- BYU Record: 14-3
- Texas Tech Record: 14-3
BYU vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
BYU
Spencer Johnson: The senior guard is off the best game of his season, scoring 28 points against Iowa State on Tuesday while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists. Johnson has struggled this season from distance, down to 32% from beyond the arc after shooting 46% last season. Did he turn a corner?
Texas Tech
Pop Isaacs: The sophomore is averaging 16 points per game, but simply isn't efficient enough, shooting 36% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. However, Isaacs is a pest on defense, forcing a steal per game on a physical Texas Tech defense.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
I like BYU on Saturday night, the team has acclimated quickly to the physicality of the Big 12, evident in wins against UCF and Iowa State, two of the most turnover-centric defenses in the country. Now, the team faces Texas Tech, who will look to pressure the ball as well, but aren't as successful as the aforementioned teams, outside the top 100 in turnover percentage.
Further, there is some regression coming for the Red Raiders on offense after shooting 37% from beyond the arc to stop Big 12 play. The Cougars do an adept job of stopping catch-and-shoot three's, top 40 in opponent frequency while conceeding the seventh fewest points per possession, per ShotQuality.
That sets up nicely for BYU to get some stops on defense while running its normally potent offense that will get out in transition (top five in transition frequency) and stretch the floor against a Texas Tech defense that allows a 17% open three rate, per SQ.
Many will flock to the home team in this Big 12 showdown, but BYU is shedding the "overrated" label quickly and look to be a contender in the conference. I'll take the small road underdog.
