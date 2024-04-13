Caesars Sportsbook Iowa Offers New Users $1,000 Bonus Bet Safety Net
Bet big with a second chance to win with this offer from Caesars
Many bettors shy away from placing a big bet to avoid the risk of losing, but you won’t have to sweat it if you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook.
Caesars is offering you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 – giving you a second chance to win with bonus bets if you need it!
- Caesars Sportsbook Iowa Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo in Iowa
- What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Caesars Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Iowa?
- Is Caesars Legit in Iowa?
- Is Caesars Legal in Iowa?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Iowa?
- What is the Best Iowa Sportsbook?
- Best Iowa Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars Sportsbook Iowa Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Promo Code
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
BETSIDED301000
How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo in Iowa
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full bonus-bet refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet at Caesars:
- Click this link to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use this promo code: BETSIDED301000
- Deposit $10 or more
Once you’ve used the promo code and deposited $10 or more, your first bet will be backed by the house!
What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
If you lose your first bet at Caesars, you’ll receive bonus bets as a refund, so you should know what they are.
Bonus bets are house credits that give you the chance to bet on sports without risking your own money.
You should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you since it’s house credit, but you will be able to withdraw any winnings (or use them to keep wagering).
How to Use Caesars Bonus Bets
Caesars will offer you the option to apply your bonus credit to any wager you place.
First you’ll want to find your best bet, then add it to your bet slip, select the bonus option and then place the bet.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire 14 days after you receive them, so make sure you spend yours within two weeks.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Iowa?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Iowa since August, 2019.
Is Caesars Legit in Iowa?
Yes. Caesars is one of the oldest names in sports betting. It’s been trusted to handle money from bettors for decades and that hasn’t changed.
Is Caesars Legal in Iowa?
Yes, Caesars Sportsbook is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Iowa.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Iowa?
Yes, you can bet on college spots in Iowa, but you cannot bet on individual player props.
What is the Best Iowa Sportsbook?
Iowa has all of the best sportsbooks, and it’s up to you to determine which is your favorite.
The best way to find out is by trying them all!
That way, you’ll be able to know for sure which sportsbook you like the best, and you’ll have access to every betting line in the market.
And think of all of the bonus bets you’ll have at your disposal!
Best Iowa Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars certainly has a big-time welcome bonus in Iowa, but there are some other offers you might prefer.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you in Iowa today:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
