Caesars Sportsbook NJ Promo Code: How $1,000 Bonus Bet Works
Bet big on your favorite team with a second chance to win if you need it at Caesars
If you’re a sports fan, there’s a good chance that one of your favorite teams (or at least one of your favorite players) is in action right now.
If you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook this week, you can bet on your favorite team or player with NO SWEAT for up to $1,000 – giving you two chances to win big.
- Caesars Sportsbook New Jersey Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Caesars Promo in New Jersey
- What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Caesars Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
- Is Caesars Legit in New Jersey?
- Is Caesars Legal in New Jersey?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
- What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
- Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars Sportsbook New Jersey Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Promo Code
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
BETSIDED301000
How to Claim Caesars Promo in New Jersey
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll get a full bonus-bet refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet at Caesars:
- Click this link to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use this promo code: BETSIDED301000
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s it! All you have to do is sign up, use the promo code and deposit $10 or more.
Once that’s done, your first bet will be backed by the house!
What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
If you lose your first bet, you’ll get a second chance to win with bonus bets so you should know what they are.
Bonus bets are house credits that give you the chance to bet on sports without risking your own money.
The only downside is that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you since it’s house credit. But you can withdraw your winnings or use them to keep betting!
How to Use Caesars Bonus Bets
Any time you go to place a bet at Caesars, you’ll see an option to apply bonus credit to the wager (while your bonus bets remain).
Select a wager to add it to your bet slip. Then make sure you click the bonus option and place the bet.
It’s up to you how you want to spend your bonus credit, but it expires 14 days after you receive it, so you’ll want to use it within two weeks’ time.
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, New Jersey was one of the first states to legalize sports betting back in August, 2018.
Is Caesars Legit in New Jersey?
Yes, Caesars is one of the oldest and best-known names in betting. You can trust their years of experience and their reliable customer service team.
Is Caesars Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, Caesars Sportsbook is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in New Jersey.
Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in New Jersey, but you cannot bet on in-state teams or out-of-state teams playing in the state.
What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
New Jersey has all of the best sportsbooks and it’s a matter of personal preference as far as which one is the ‘best.’
And you can’t go wrong with whichever sportsbook you pick.
Each sportsbook in New Jersey has a highly-rated app, a welcome bonus, tons of fun betting lines and years of experience in the industry.
And why not sign up for multiple sportsbooks when there’s TONS of bonus bets waiting to be claimed?
Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars has a big-time offer in New Jersey, but it has some stiff competition.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you right now:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150 Bonus
$10
$5
None needed
DraftKings
$150 Bonus
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150 Bonus
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.