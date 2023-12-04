Cal Poly vs. Oregon State Prediction and Odds for Monday, Dec. 4
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Oregon State vs. Cal Poly on Monday, Dec. 4
By Reed Wallach
Oregon State has played a tough schedule so far this season, and will look to get on track against a woeful opponent at home.
Cal Poly is 3-5 on the year, but all but one loss has come by double digits and the team hasn't played a high major team just yet. While Oregon State is a bottom of the barrell PAC-12 team, the unit have little issue getting quality looks against Cal Poly's defense.
Can Oregon State win with margin, something the team has struggled with at times this year, but will face the worst opponent on its schedule. Here's how we're eyeing this Monday meeting.
Cal Poly vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Cal Poly vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): PAC-12 Network
- Cal Poly Record: 3-5
- Oregon State Record: 4-3
Cal Poly vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
Cal Poly
Kobe Sanders: The senior wing is averaging 17 points while shooting over 41% from beyond the arc this season. Oregon State allows a good amount of perimeter shots, nearly 41% opponent 3-point rate, can Sanders have a big game?
Oregon State
KC Ibekwe: The sophomore big man patrols the middle of the paint for the Beavers, posting a massive block rate of nearly 7%. The Cal Poly offense is rim reliant, taking 71% of shots on two's so this can be a high impact game from the big man.
Cal Poly vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
Both offenses are poor, Cal Poly is 268th in effective field goal percentage and Oregon State is 311th, but the Beavers have faced a far more difficult schedule and are at home with a far better defense.
Cal Poly fouls at an alarmingly high rate, ranking 353rd in the country in opponent's free throw rate, foes are taking nearly one free throw for every two field goal attempts. However, Oregon State plays incredibly slow, outside the top 300 in tempo and is shooting 27% from beyond the arc.
I think the Beavers can get some margin here, but I don't trust the team's prodding style to translate to a blowout win, even against a poor team like Cal Poly, who is going to struggle to score, shooting 46% on two's this season, which we already stated is going to be tough against Ibekwe on the inside.
I'll take the under on Monday night.
