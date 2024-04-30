Caleb Williams Favored to Lead Rookie's in Passing Yards in 2024 Season
Breaking down Caleb Williams' odds to lead the NFL in passing yards amongst all rookie quarterbacks in the 2024 season.
The NFL Draft is in the books so it's time for us to look ahead to the 2024 season.
Odunze is just one of the plethora of weapons the Bears will be boasting on offense in 2024. This is all setting up for Williams to enter one of the best situations as a rookie quarterback as we've seen in recent history.
To nobodies surprise, he's the betting favorite to lead all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards in 2024.
2024 Rookie Passing Yards
Caleb Williams is set as the +130 favorite to lead all rookies in passing yards. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 43.48% chance of achieving the feat.
He should have no excuses when it comes to his production this season. His top three wideouts, barring injury, are DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Odunze. Toss in Cole Kmet at tight end and D'Andre Swift at running and he has the supporting cast to stack up an Offensive Rookie of the Year resume.
Winning Rookie of the Year isn't the only possibility for Williams. If he leads all rookies in passing yards, there's a strong possibility that he can set the franchise record for single-season passing yards in his first campaign as their quarterback. No player has thrown for 3,900 or more yards in a season for the Bears. To put that into perspective, 10 different quarterbacks did that last season including rookie, C.J. Stroud, who threw for 4,109.
The current franchise record-holder of passing yards in a season for the Bears is Erik Kramer in 1995, who threw for just 3,838. That "record" would rank just 15th in the NFL last season alone.
Williams has the chance be what the Bears have been searching for arguably their entire history as a franchise.
The other candidates to lead all rookies in passing yards are J.J. McCarthy (+260), Jayden Daniels (+300), Bo Nix (+650), and Drake Maye (+1000).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.