California vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Can the Ducks keep pace with Washington in the Pac-12?
By Jovan Alford
The California Golden Bears will take the trip to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR, on Saturday to play the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks. The Golden Bears almost took down the USC Trojans last weekend but failed to convert a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Ducks have two straight games after picking up an impressive 29-point road win last week against the Utah Utes. With the win, Oregon is one game behind Washington for first place in the Pac-12.
Can the Golden Bears go into a hostile environment and dethrone the Ducks? Or will Bo Nix and Oregon handle their business against an upset-minded Cal team?
Here are the odds and our best bet for California vs. Oregon:
California vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon vs. California Betting Trends
- California is 3-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- California is 4-8 in its last 12 games against Oregon
- Oregon is 6-1-1 ATS this season
- Oregon is 5-0 in its last five home games
California vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: 5:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12
- California Record: 3-5
- Oregon Record: 7-1
California vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
California
Jaydn Ott: The Golden Bears will be making it a point of emphasis to run their offense through sophomore running back Jaydn Ott. Ott had a tremendous game against the Trojans, rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns (season-high) on 21 carries. This season, he already has three games with 100-plus rushing yards. Cal has a record of 2-1 in those games. The Ducks have a good run defense as they are only allowing 95.6 yards per game. Therefore, it might be tough sledding for Ott to another 100-yard performance.
Oregon
Bucky Irving: The junior running back from Chicago, Illinois has been a touchdown machine for the Ducks this season. Irving has scored a touchdown in four-straight games, which includes a two-touchdown outing against Washington State on Oct. 21. The 5-foot-10 running back is one of the best running backs in the country as he’s shifty and has breakaway speed. This season, the Golden Bears are allowing 143.8 rushing yards per game and 216 rushing yards a game over their last three contests.
California vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
The Golden Bears have been frisky as of late, losing by one point to USC and 12 points to Oregon State. However, you won’t win many games when you are giving up 45.3 points per game. Now they have to play an Oregon team that trounced Utah and has dominated the lower-tiered teams in the conference.
Bo Nix should put up numbers against this Golden Bears’ defense and I envision the Ducks covering this double-digit spread. The Ducks are 4-2 ATS as double-digit favorites and 3-0 ATS when the spread is 20 points or more.
Pick: Oregon -24
