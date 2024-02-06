Canisius vs. Niagara Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6
By Reed Wallach
Canisius travels to Niagara in a battle of two teams trending in opposite directions in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.
The Golden Eagles have jumped to the top of the standings behind an efficient offense while Canisius is struggling to keep up with the conference this season. With a small point spread, is there a side to trust on Tuesday night?
Keep reading for our MAAC betting preview!
Canisius vs. Niagara Odds, Spread and Total
Niagara vs. Canisius Betting Trends
- Canisius is 8-12-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Canisius is 1-9 ATS in the last 10 games
- Niagara is 13-8 ATS this season
- Niagara ha gone OVER in 15 of 21 games this season
- Niagara has gone OVER in seven of nine games this season as a favorite
Canisius vs. Niagara How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gallagher Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Canisius Record: 8-13
- Niagara Record: 11-10
Canisius vs. Niagara Key Players to Watch
Canisius
Frank Mitchell: One of the top players in the conference, the freshman Mitchell has been a terror around the rim on both sides of the floor. Mitchell is averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds while shooting nearly 57% from the floor and blocking nearly a shot per game.
Niagara
Braxton Bayless: Bayless missed two games at the end of January, but the 6'2" wing has returned to score double figures in three straight. In games that he's played the entirety of in conference play, he's scored in double figures while also providing timely shot-making from the perimeter, shooting four-of-six from beyond the arc for the Purple Eagles.
Canisius vs. Niagara Prediction and Pick
It's tough to trust Canisius in MAAC play, who is ninth in effective field goal percentage and incredibly poor from the free throw line (shooting 61% from the charity stripe in conference games). The team has size down low with Mitchell, but the defense is incredibly poor, especially around the rim, which is the focus of the Purple Eagles. Niagara is 15th in average shot distance, putting a ton of pressure on the rim, and Canisius doesn't pressure the ball (second lowest conference turnover percentage) and is 274th in field goal percentage allowed at the cup.
Niagara is the far more trustworthy offense, third in effective field goal percentage, paced by its focus on taking shots from in close or timely threes, where the team is hitting 39% of its shots from beyond the arc.
Canisius has been mired in a near-month-long slump, dropping five of six games with all losses coming by nine or more and by an average of more than 16 points per game. I don't envision the Golden Griffins can keep up against a Niagara team that has won seven of 11 in MAAC play and has the firepower to outpace the visitors.
Lay it with the home team to cover.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!