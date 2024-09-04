Cardinals vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Both quarterbacks have good value in rushing in a TD)
By Cody Pestino
The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills will square off for the first time since the infamous 'Hail-Murray' this Sunday.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Josh Allen -120
- James Cook +105
- Marvin Harrison Jr +150
- Dalton Kincaid +160
- Trey McBride +160
- Khalil Shakir +165
- James Conner +175
Top Tier Pick: Josh Allen -120
The Bills enter this season with the most unproven group of skill position players in the Josh Allen era and lack a true goal-line rusher. Given this, Allen’s red zone rushing attempts are unlikely to decrease after leading the team last year with 33 rushes and 15 touchdowns inside the 20-yard line in 2023. The Cardinals will be starting several new players in their front seven, which the Bills should be able to exploit through Allen’s rushing ability.
Value Pick: Kyler Murray +295
Kyler Murray enters the 2024 season fully healthy after missing half of 2023 recovering from a torn ACL. Murray should have no shortage of explosiveness post-injury, and with a full offseason behind him, we can expect him to return to making electrifying plays with his legs. Murray tends to rely on his rushing ability early in the season, having scored a rushing touchdown in his season debut in 3 of the last 4 years. Last season, he also accounted for 30% of his team’s carries in goal-to-go situations.
Bettors can find great value with Murray to score a touchdown at +295.
Longshot Pick: Greg Dortch +425
For those seeking a diamond in the rough, Greg Dortch offers intriguing value at +425 to score a touchdown. Dortch is the Cardinals’ primary slot receiver and is expected to see significant playing time in the opener. His ability to get open is underrated, as he demonstrated during joint practices with the Colts, where he was virtually unguardable in one-on-one drills. Few players with +400 or longer odds will see as much playing time as Dortch, making him an appealing longshot pick.
