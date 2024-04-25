Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
NHL Playoffs Betting Preview, Prediction and Best Bet for Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders.
Game two of this NHL playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders was must-see TV. The Islanders jumped out to an early three-goal lead before the Hurricanes got their first goal on the board in the middle of the second period.
Going into the second intermission, the Islanders held a 4-1 lead but were being outshot 22-11 by the Hurricanes. The Islanders had no business having this lead, and the Hurricanes onslaught continued in the third period outshooting the Islanders 17-1 in the final frame.
The Hurricanes finally got a second goal past Semyon Varlamov with 10 minutes to go in the game, and that is when the Islanders started to crumble. The Hurricanes would score the tying goal and the game-winning goal within nine seconds of each other with just over two minutes left in the game.
The Hurricanes would go on to add an empty-netter to win game two 5-3 and now have a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to New York for games three and four.
Here is our full betting preview and best bet for Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders:
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders Game 3 Odds, Puck line, Total
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders Betting Trends
- The Hurricanes are 11-1 in their last 12 games playing on the road against the Islanders.
- The Hurricanes are 4-1 in their last five games on the road.
- The Islanders are 5-0 in their last five games at home.
- The Islanders were 21-10-10 at home in the regular season, but 5-4-4 at home when facing Metropolitan Division opponents.
- The Islanders were 17-5-4 when favored against vs. Metropolitan Division whereas the Islanders were 6-5-5 as underdogs against divisional opponents.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 25
- Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: UBS Arena
- How to Watch: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSGSN
- Series Record: 2-0 Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders Key Players to Watch
Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis: Jarvis has been playing on the Hurricane's third line and in a highly advantageous spot, matching up with a weak Islanders' third line. Jarvis has points in 15 of his last 18 games on the road and has 20 points over that span. He has points in three of his last four games against the Islanders and is coming off of a three-point night in game two. He will play another big role tonight if the Hurricanes come out on top in this game.
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin: Patrick Roy, Head Coach of the New York Islanders, announced that the Islanders would be swapping goalies before game three against the Hurricanes, which means Ilya Sorokin will get the start. Despite having a down year this year, Sorokin was a Vezina Trophy finalist a year ago. The Islanders will need Sorokin to return to this form if they want a chance to win this game.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders Prediction and Pick
The Hurricanes have dominated this series from the jump, not only are they outscoring the Islanders 8-4, the Hurricanes are also winning the expected goal battle 9.28-4.91. In addition to that, the Hurricanes have had 68.4% of the shot attempts, 65.59% of the unblocked shot attempts, 58.56% of the shots, 68.5% of the scoring chances, and 65.31% of the high-danger chances so far this series.
The Islanders have been a better team on home ice this season, but that has not mattered against divisional opponents. They have a 5-4-4 record on home ice against the division. In contrast, the Hurricanes went 8-3-2 on the road against the division while also being 17-5-4 in games when favored against a divisional opponent.
The Hurricanes have won four straight games on the road against the Islanders. They are simply the much better team in this series. They are looking to make quick work of this Islanders team so they can rest up before having to face one of the true Eastern Conference powerhouses.
Best Bet: Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline (-160)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.