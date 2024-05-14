Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 5 Odds Suggest Donovan Mitchell Won't Play Again
By Reed Wallach
The Boston Celtics took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 with the Cavs missing star player Donovan Mitchell, and oddsmakers are leaning towards Cleveland being short-handed again facing elimination.
Boston had to withstand a flurry of 3-point makes from the Cavaliers in Game 4, winning 109-102 in a non cover win on the road, and now are set to return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight season in Game 5.
The big news out of Game 4 was that Mitchell missed the game after apparently injuring his calf in the second half of Game 3. The All-Star guard has been outstanding in the postseason, averaging nearly 30 points per game, with more than five rebounds and nearly five assists, but now is compromised.
The odds are shaded towards the fact that Cleveland will be short-handed again, the team has also played without starting center Jarrett Allen this entire series, as Boston is a massive favorite in Game 5.
Here’s the latest point spread, moneyline and total, from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Cavaliers: +15.5 (-112)
- Celtics: -15.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers: +900
- Celtics: -1600
Total: 206 (Over -108/Under -112)
Donovan Mitchell Status in Doubt for Game 5
The Celtics were favored by 12.5 and 13 in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively, and with Mitchell banged up, are now laying 15.5 at home in the close out game.
The Cavs were resilient without Mitchell, staying within striking distance and covering the inflated double digit point spread by shooting a ton of 3s, making 15-of-48 shots from beyond the arc.
However, the Celtics avoided a massive upset and appear poised to dispose of the Cavs on their home floor with Mitchell likely unavailable on Wednesday.
