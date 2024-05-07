Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 1 (Bet Boston)
By Peter Dewey
A trip to the Eastern Conference Finals is on the line when the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers second-round series tips off on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
Boston has been off since May 1 after it dismantled the Miami Heat in five games, putting together four double-digit victories, including three blowouts in Games 3, 4 and 5 to close out the series in the first round.
Cleveland, on the other hand, needed 39 points from Donovan Mitchell in Game 7 to survive the Orlando Magic in the first round. Can the team find a new gear against the No. 1 team record wise and in net rating in the NBA?
Both teams could be dealing with injury issues at the center sport, as Jarrett Allen is questionable for Game 1 and Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is likely out for the series for Boston.
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals:
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Cavaliers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Tied 0-0
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Injury Report
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarret Allen – questionable
- Dean Wade – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: Donovan Mitchell carried the Cavs at the end of the series against Orlando, attempting 23 or more shots in three straight games, scoring 28, 50 and 39 points in those matchups. He’s going to have a tougher time against Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, but Mitchell can score the ball with anyone left in the playoffs.
Boston Celtics
Derrick White: Derrick White had a terrific series against the Miami Heat, putting up 20 or more points three times including 38 points in Game 4 and 25 points in Game 5. White’s bigger role will be on defense against Mitchell and Darius Garland, but if he’s going to score at a high rate, Boston is nearly impossible to beat.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying double-digit points with any team in a playoff game, but Boston had four games where it covered the spread against Miami, winning by 14 or more in every single first-round victory.
Now, the Celtics are being asked to take care of business at home, where they went 37-4 straight up in the regular season and 24-18-2 ATS as home favorites, winning those games by an average margin of over 15 points per game.
While the Cavs are a better team than Miami without Jimmy Butler, Cleveland hasn’t gotten much from Darius Garland (14.9 PPG) or Evan Mobley (12.1 PPG) this postseason. That’s going to be a problem against a well-balanced Boston team that can send several elite defenders (Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown) at Mitchell tonight.
Cleveland is 0-3 on the road in these playoffs, falling to 10-14 ATS as a road underdog on the season in the process.
If Allen suits up, it gives Cleveland a bit of an advantage down low, but I’m not sure how long the team can get away with a two-big lineup since Boston spaces the floor so well.
The Game 7 hangover could be real for the Cavs, who have a quick turnaround for this Game 1.
Usually, I’d gladly bet Boston to cover for the game, but the better trend is in the first half. Boston is 60-26-1 against the spread in the first half this season while the Cavs are just 43-45-1.
Boston’s mark is by far the best in the NBA, and I think it builds on that tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.