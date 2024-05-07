Cavaliers vs. Celtics Series Odds, Prediction and Correct Score Pick
By Peter Dewey
A trip to the Eastern Conference Finals is on the line when the NBA's best team -- the Boston Celtics -- takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.
So, how did these teams get here?
Boston dominated the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs, easily shaking off a Game 2 loss (historic shooting night for Miami) to win the final three games of the series by a combined 68 points. The C's have been off since May 1.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers went the distance with the Orlando Magic, erasing a 18-point first-half deficit on Sunday afternoon to advance past the first round for the first time without LeBron James since the NBA's all-time leading scorer was drafted.
Donovan Mitchell (50 points in Game 6, 39 points in Game 7) put the Cavs on his back in the first round, but can he do that against a tough Boston defense that features stoppers like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White?
Oddsmakers aren't expecting this series to be close, giving Boston as massive edge over the Cavs to advance. It makes sense given Boston's dominance all season, but big man Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is not expected to play in this series.
On the Cavs side, Jarrett Allen (ribs) has been out of the lineup since taking an elbow from Franz Wagner, which certainly limits Cleveland's upside down low. Allen is questionable for Game 1 on Tuesday night.
But here, we're about more than Game 1.
Who wins this series? In how many games? Can Cleveland pull off a historic upset?
All of those questions, and the latest odds for the series, the exact outcome and more are answered below.
Cavs vs. Celtics Series Odds
Boston is heavily favored in this series, with the DraftKings Sportsbook odds putting it at -1800 to advance to another Eastern Conference Finals.
Based on implied probability, Boston has a 94.74 percent chance to advance while the Cavs sit at just 9.09 percent (for +1000 odds).
During the regular season, Boston won two of the three meetings between these teams, although it did lose on the road behind a massive Dean Wade performance. The problem? Wade is injured and has not played in the playoffs.
Cavs vs. Celtics Correct Score Odds
Oddsmakers are so confident in Boston that it is favored to sweep the Cavs in this series at +145 odds.
The only Cavs outcome that is even close in the odds is for Cleveland to win in seven games (+3000) and even that is a massive longshot. If you do plan on betting Cleveland to win the series, taking a correct score is a much better value than the team at +1000 to win the series.
It would be shocking to see Boston lose this series, but it was also heavily favored in last year's Eastern Conference Finals and lost to Miami.
Cavs vs. Celtics Series Prediction and Pick
Boston is going to win this series unless something drastic happens on the injury front.
Cleveland wilted down the stretch of the regular season, and the play of Darius Garland is a massive concern, as his inconsistency has given the team very little help for Mitchell. It comes down to this: Evan Mobley (12.1 points per game) and Garland (14.9 points per game) have to play way better than they did in the first round for the Cavs to truly have a chance.
The Celtics are also one of the best home teams in the NBA, going 37-4 in the regular season, and Cleveland lost every single road game in the first round against the Magic, a huge concern now that Cleveland doesn't have home court in this series.
At the end of the day, the Porzingis injury shouldn't impact Boston's chances to win this series. The big man missed 25 games this season, and Boston went 21-4 in those contests.
Out of all the team's in the East, the Celtics are the best equipped to slow down Mitchell with their elite guard defenders, and if the All-Star guard can't get going, Cleveland showed in the first round it does not have enough offense to compete on a nightly basis.
While the Cavs may steal a game, Boston outranks them across the board (No. 1 in net rating, offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating). Don't overthink this one. Bet Boston to win this series in five games or less.
Pick: Celtics, Celtics in 5 (+205)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.