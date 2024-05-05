Celtics Favored to Sweep Cavaliers in Second Round Series
The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken down the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference series and now the second round of the NBA Playoffs is officially set.
The Cavs have their hands full in the second round when they take on the No. 1 seed, and the overwhelming NBA Championship favorites, the Boston Celtics.
Oddsmakers expect this series to be a one-sided affair. Let's take a look.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Series Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Celtics -1600
- Cavaliers +820
The Celtics are set at -1600 betting favorites to beat the Cavs in the seven-game series. That means you'd have to wager $1,600 to profit a measly $100. If you translate those odds to implied probability, the Celtics have a 94.12% chance of advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.
If you're feeling brave and have faith in the Cavs, you can back them at +820 odds, meaning you could profit $820 off a $100 if they're able to pull off the improbable.
As if the Celtics being this big of a favorite wasn't bad enough for Cleveland fans, the odds for the exact series outcome have Boston completing the 4-0 series sweep as the most likely result.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Exact Series Outcome Odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Celtics win 4-0: +190
- Celtics win 4-1: +210
- Celtics win 4-2: +425
- Celtics win 4-3: +600
- Cavaliers win 4-2: +1900
- Cavaliers win 4-3: +2200
- Cavaliers win 4-1: +6500
- Cavaliers win 4-0: +9000
At +190 odds, the Celtics have a 34.48% chance to sweep the Cavs. That's a tough look for Cleveland fans.
The Celtics won the regular season series between these two teams, but the Cavs did manage to squeak by with a one-point victory in their most recent meeting on March 5. They'll need to recreate that magic if they want any hope of pulling off this series upset.
The Celtics are overwhelming favorites to win the NBA Championship and the Cavs have the longest odds amongst all remaining teams at +7000.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.