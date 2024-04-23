Celtics Heavily Favored to Sweep Heat in Latest Series Correct Score Odds
NBA Playoffs odds indicate that the Celtics are expected to sweep the Heat. Here's the latest ahead of Game 2.
By Reed Wallach
The Boston Celtics took care of business in Game 1 against the Miami Heat to start the team’s postseason campaign, and the overwhelming favorites are now favored to make this look easy.
Boston was projected to be lightly challenged by the short-handed Heat, Jimmy Butler is set to miss a majority of the series with a sprained MCL, but now oddsmakers are counting on a sweep from the top seed in the East.
Ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2 that has the Celtics laying 14 points, oddsmakers are shading towards a 4-0 result when this series is all set and done.
Here’s the latest odds for the series exact outcome
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Series Odds
- Celtics in 4 Games: -170
- Celtics in 5 Games: +200
- Celtics in 6 Games: +1000
- Celtics in 7 Games: +2200
- Heat in 5 Games: +47000
- Heat in 6 Games: +11000
- Heat in 7 Games: +12000
Celtics Expected to Sweep Heat
Boston is laying a massive price to sweep the Heat, who are -50000 to advance to the second round in the NBA Playoffs.
The Celtics left little doubt in Game 1 on Sunday, beating the Heat 114-94, leading by 32 after three quarters before the Heat made the final score slightly more respectable in extended garbage time.
Without Butler available, nobody could slow down Jayson Tatum, who scored 23 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Tatum had a team high 23 as all eight guys that played for Boston had at least six points and six scored in double figures.
The banged up Heat appear to be out-manned in this series, and oddsmakers aren’t relenting in shading towards the Celtics.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.