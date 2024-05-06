Celtics Heavily Favored to Win NBA Finals With Second-Round Matchups Set
By Reed Wallach
As we continue to go further and further into the postseason, the path is breaking for the Celtics to win the team's 18th NBA Championship.
Boston has been the favorite to win the NBA Championship for much of this season and has backed it up with the best net rating in the league as well as the best record. Following a five-game demolition of the Miami Heat, the Celtics are strengthening its hold as the favorite, approach odds on favorite status as the next four most likely NBA Champions odds wise sit in the Western Conference.
A projected easy path for the Celtics, including being -3000 favorites against the Cavaliers in the second round, has the team looking like the runaway title favorite.
The one concern for the Celtics is health, particularly of injured big man Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has been ruled out for the entire second round against the Cavs, but the door is open for him to make a return in the Eastern Conference Finals, if Boston advances.
If the Celtics advance, the team will be a big favorite against the Knicks or Pacers in the ECF, before facing what would be projected to be a close series agianst the likes of the Nuggets and Timberwolves.
Below, you'll find the updated NBA Championship odds, with all indications pointing towards Boston as the clear frontrunner to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
NBA Championship Odds
