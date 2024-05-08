Celtics Skyrocket to Odds on Favorite to Win NBA Finals for First Time This Season
By Reed Wallach
The Boston Celtics made quick work in Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-95, furthering the opinion that the team is the class of the NBA this season.
The Celtics, amidst the Denver Nuggets troubles in its own series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, have now moved to become the odds on favorite to win the 2024 NBA Championship.
Boston, who has been the favorite for much of the season, is now more likely than not to win it all in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Here’s the updated odds following the Game 1 victory in Boston
2024 NBA Championship Odds
Celtics Odds on Favorite to Win NBA Title
The Celtics have long been the favorite, but the path continues to break nicely for the No. 1 seed in the East, as the team that was projected to give the C’s the most trouble was the defending champion Denver Nuggets, who are now down 2-0 to the Timberwolves.
Boston, who entered the second round north of -1400 to advance, is an overwhelming favorite to win the next series as well against the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers. The Celtics are now -350 to win the East while the four teams in the Western Conference are all seen as relatively similarly rated.
The Celtics, will have home court advantage in every series and have hardly broken a sweat this postseason as the team appears poised to win its 18th NBA Championship.
Here are the odds for Game 2 on Thursday night with Boston a double digit favorite yet again.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 2 Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.