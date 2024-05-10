Celtics Still Massive Favorites to Win Second Round Series vs. Cavaliers
By Reed Wallach
Like its first round series against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics couldn't follow up an impressive Game 1 win with a Game 2 victory on its home court, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night to even the series at one game a piece.
However, the Celtics, who were -3000 favorites to win the series before it started, are still overwhelming chalk to advance still despite losing home court advantage.
Here are the updated series prices with oddsmakers unbothered by the C's blowout loss on Thursday, from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Series Odds
- Cavaliers: +680
- Celtics -1200
Celtics Still Massive Favorites to Win Second Round Series Despite Game 2 Loss
The Cavaliers torched the nets in Game 2, shooting 46% from beyond the arc while the Celtics struggled to shoot from the perimeter, 22% in the loss.
This does look similar to the Celtics first round series, where the team dropped Game 2 at home to the out-matched Heat behind a torrid shooting performance from Miami before rattling off three straight double digit wins to cruise to the next round.
Boston remains the overwhelming favorite to win the Eastern Conference and the chalk to win the NBA title, what would be a league record 18th in franchise history, but the team does have some volatile outcomes with its reliance on the three-point shot, evident in the team's polar opposite results in Game 1 and Game 2.
As mentioned above, the Celtics shot 39% in Game 1, en route to a 25-point win. However, the team's 22% outing in Game 2 was the impetus to the 24-point defeat.
Here is the Game 3 betting odds, with the Celtics massive road favorites.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Celtics: -8 (-112)
- Cavaliers: +8 (-108)
Moneyline:
- Celtics: -350
- Cavaliers: +280
Total: 211.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
