Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 3
By Reed Wallach
The Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 2, tying the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup at one game a piece.
Donovan Mitchell continues to perform at a high level, but it was the collective shot making of the Cavs that evened the series on Thursday night. The Cavs shot 13-of-28 from beyond the arc en route to a 24 point road win.
Is this series set to be a barnburner, or will the NBA Championship favorite Celtics bounce back in a big way as considerable road favorites?
Here’s our full betting preview:
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics: -7.5 (-110)
- Cavaliers: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -350
- Cavaliers: +275
Total: 211 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Celtics vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 11th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series Score: Tied at 1-1
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Kristaps Porzingis - calf - OUT
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Dean Wade - knee - questionable
- Jarrett Allen - ribs - questionable
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Tatum has had a relatively quiet start to the postseason, failing to score more than 30 points in any of the first seven games. However, he has been a lead ball handler and an impactful rebounder, averaging 10 rebounds and more than five assists. This has off-set some shooting concern for him, shooting only 26% from beyond the arc this postseason, but with the series tied at one game each, can Tatum get his shot going, or will he continue to look to facilitate for the likes of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: Mitchell closed the first round strong against the Magic, combining for 89 points in the last two games, and he has kept it rolling against the Celtics. The All-Star guard is averaging 31 points with more than six rebounds and six assists with 50/50/81 shooting splits. Despite having an array of talented guards, the Cetlics haven’t been able to slow down Mitchell.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
While the Cavs were able to score a win in this series, I agree with oddsmakers that this series is still set to be relatively easy for the Celtics.
I don’t believe that the Cavs’ three-point shooting is going to be sustainable after the team’s 48% outburst in Game 1, and I believe that Boston is due for a big shooting effort now after making only 22% of its shots from beyond the arc.
The Celtics were crushed on the glass in Game 2 behind a big effort from Evan Mobley, who hauled in 10 misses. I expect this to even out in Game 3 as the Celtics to be more disciplined keeping the Cavs out of the paint, who scored 60 in close in the win.
Boston has the defenders to continue making life difficult for Darius Garland, and I’m not a believer in Evan Mobley to consistently string together big postseason efforts off his best outing of the first or second round in Game 2.
We have seen the two likely outcomes to games in this series already. If Boston makes its threes, it will win fairly easily, like when it made 19 three-point shots in Game 1 (39%) to win by 25. If the three-point battle skews towards Cleveland, the team likely pulls the upset. I’m not sure I buy that there will be a ton of close games.
I’ll bank on regression and take the Celtics to cover Game 3 on the road.
PICK: Celtics -8
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.