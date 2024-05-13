Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 4 (Bet Boston Early)
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtics moved to 3-0 straight up on the road with a dominant second half performance in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but can they win Game 4 in Cleveland as well?
Saturday night’s loss was the first at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the Cavs this postseason, but it’s clear the team needs to give Donovan Mitchell more help in Game 4 in order to pull off another upset.
Boston is heavily favored on the road in this matchup, and it has six wins by double digits in the playoffs already this season. Can Jayson Tatum and company take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Boston?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players, injury reports and my best bet for Game 4 on Monday night:
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -8.5 (-110)
- Cavs +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -340
- Cavs: +270
Total
- 207 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Celtics lead 2-1
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Luke Kornet – probable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – questionable
- Donovan Mitchell – questionable
- Ty Jerome – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – out
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: These playoffs have been a struggle for Tatum as a scorer, who is averaging 23.1 points per game on just 41.3 percent shooting from the field, but he had easily his best game in Game 3. The All-NBA forward turned in 33 points, 13 rebounds and six dimes to lead Boston to a huge road win to take back home-court advantage in the series.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley: Donovan Mitchell (31.7 points per game this series) has been great, but it’s up to Mobley or Darius Garland to truly give the Cavs a shot in this series. Mobley has played well, scoring 21 points in the Game 2 win and 17 in Game 3, but the Cavs need even more against this elite Boston offense. Mobley (eight rebounds in Game 3) also needs to be a force on the glass if Jarrett Allen remains out.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
After failing to cover in the first half in their Game 2 loss to the Cavs, the Celtics bounced back with a first-half cover and a massive road win in Game 3.
In three road games this postseason, Boston has covered the spread in the first half every time, doing it rather easily as well.
On the season, Boston is 62-27-1 against the spread in the first half – by far the best mark in the NBA – and it showed that when it doesn’t shoot 8-for-35 from 3, it is a far better team than the Cavs.
Plus, Cleveland is banged up with Donovan Mitchell now joining Jarrett Allen on the injury report in this game.
I’d expect Mitchell to play, but he’s carried the Cavs’ offense this entire postseason. If he can’t do that, Boston should roll early on when it has its normal rotations in the game.
Pick: Celtics First Half -5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.