Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Finals Game 4 (Boston Finishes the Job)

NBA betting preview and pick for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

By Shelby Dermer

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrate after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrate after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Boston took care of business in Game 3 Wednesday night in Dallas, using a big third quarter to hold off the Mavericks, 106-99, to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals. It’s a deficit that no NBA team has ever rallied from in postseason history and championship No. 18 is in there for the taking Friday night when Game 4 tips off from American Airlines Center.

After a two-point spread in Game 3, Friday’s tilt is a virtual coin flip with each team currently -110 on the moneyline and the spread at just a single point. Will Boston finish off the sweep or will Dallas extend its season? Here’s the betting preview with a pick for Game 4. 

Celtics vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Celtics: +1 (-115)
  • Mavericks: -1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Celtics: -110
  • Mavericks: -110

Total: 211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Mavericks How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, June 14 
  • Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Venue: American Airlines Center
  • How to Watch (TV): ABC 
  • Series Score: Celtics lead 3-0 

Celtics vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Boston Celtics

  • Injury report not yet submitted 

Dallas Mavericks 

  • Injury report not yet submitted 

Celtics vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch 

Boston Celtics

  • Jaylen Brown: Brown has struggled to shoot on the road all season long as his field goal percentage dips to 47.7% (from 52.4%) and his three-point percentage is 31.6% (from 39.5%) away from TD Garden. That didn’t seem to matter much in a pivotal Game 3 as Brown still struggled from deep (2-for-9) but went 10-of-13 from inside the arc and finished with 30 points while Tatum added 31. 

Dallas Mavericks

  • Dereck Lively II: Luka Doncic was a plus-9 in Game 3, finishing with 27 points, but fouled out with less than five minutes to go. While Doncic’s early dismissal and Kyrie Irving’s game-high 35 points will steal the headlines, it was Lively coming off the bench that finally produced a spark from the Dallas role players. After scoring just four points in the first two games in Boston, Lively played 30 minutes in Game 3 and turned in an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double. 

Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

Turn out the lights. The party is over. 

The Mavericks desperately needed a Game 3 bounce-back, but a lackadaisical start to the second half sealed their fate as Boston raced to a 3-0 lead. 

Dallas got its usual formula for success as Doncic and Irving combined for 62 points, Lively was stellar off the bench, P.J. Washington produced (13 points, 8 rebounds) and they won the rebounding battle while committing less turnovers. 

It still wasn’t enough against the top-seeded Celtics. 

Boston’s defense held the Mavericks under 100 points for the third consecutive game and stymied Dallas from beyond the arc. Outside of Irving (4-for-6), the Mavericks went just 5-of-19 from deep. 

The Dallas defense was one of the headlines heading into this series. Even with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, Boston found a way to get it done with 17 three-pointers. 

Dallas could absolutely rally the troops for Game 4, but they have to feel demoralized after dropping a must-win contest on Wednesday and facing a deficit this great is just too much to overcome. Boston was an underdog for just the fourth time all season in Game 3 and they’re in a similar spot on Friday. 

Boston is perfect on the road this postseason (7-0 straight up) and they’ll ride the hot hand to the Larry O’Brien Trophy Friday in Big D. 

Pick: Celtics +1

Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.

