Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Finals Game 4 (Boston Finishes the Job)
Boston took care of business in Game 3 Wednesday night in Dallas, using a big third quarter to hold off the Mavericks, 106-99, to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals. It’s a deficit that no NBA team has ever rallied from in postseason history and championship No. 18 is in there for the taking Friday night when Game 4 tips off from American Airlines Center.
After a two-point spread in Game 3, Friday’s tilt is a virtual coin flip with each team currently -110 on the moneyline and the spread at just a single point. Will Boston finish off the sweep or will Dallas extend its season? Here’s the betting preview with a pick for Game 4.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics: +1 (-115)
- Mavericks: -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -110
- Mavericks: -110
Total: 211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 14
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series Score: Celtics lead 3-0
Celtics vs. Mavericks Injury Report
Boston Celtics
- Injury report not yet submitted
Dallas Mavericks
- Injury report not yet submitted
Celtics vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown: Brown has struggled to shoot on the road all season long as his field goal percentage dips to 47.7% (from 52.4%) and his three-point percentage is 31.6% (from 39.5%) away from TD Garden. That didn’t seem to matter much in a pivotal Game 3 as Brown still struggled from deep (2-for-9) but went 10-of-13 from inside the arc and finished with 30 points while Tatum added 31.
Dallas Mavericks
- Dereck Lively II: Luka Doncic was a plus-9 in Game 3, finishing with 27 points, but fouled out with less than five minutes to go. While Doncic’s early dismissal and Kyrie Irving’s game-high 35 points will steal the headlines, it was Lively coming off the bench that finally produced a spark from the Dallas role players. After scoring just four points in the first two games in Boston, Lively played 30 minutes in Game 3 and turned in an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Turn out the lights. The party is over.
The Mavericks desperately needed a Game 3 bounce-back, but a lackadaisical start to the second half sealed their fate as Boston raced to a 3-0 lead.
Dallas got its usual formula for success as Doncic and Irving combined for 62 points, Lively was stellar off the bench, P.J. Washington produced (13 points, 8 rebounds) and they won the rebounding battle while committing less turnovers.
It still wasn’t enough against the top-seeded Celtics.
Boston’s defense held the Mavericks under 100 points for the third consecutive game and stymied Dallas from beyond the arc. Outside of Irving (4-for-6), the Mavericks went just 5-of-19 from deep.
The Dallas defense was one of the headlines heading into this series. Even with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, Boston found a way to get it done with 17 three-pointers.
Dallas could absolutely rally the troops for Game 4, but they have to feel demoralized after dropping a must-win contest on Wednesday and facing a deficit this great is just too much to overcome. Boston was an underdog for just the fourth time all season in Game 3 and they’re in a similar spot on Friday.
Boston is perfect on the road this postseason (7-0 straight up) and they’ll ride the hot hand to the Larry O’Brien Trophy Friday in Big D.
Pick: Celtics +1
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.