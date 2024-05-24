Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 (Go Under)
The Boston Celtics delivered what could prove to be a fatal blow to the Indiana Pacers’ season Thursday night in a 126-110 victory at TD Garden to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Even worse for Indiana, star guard Tyrese Haliburton left the game with a hamstring injury late in the third quarter and did not return as Boston pulled away. Haliburton’s status for a pivotal, must-win Game 3 for Indiana is uncertain as the series shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pacers are modest underdogs in the matchup. Can they keep their NBA Finals hopes alive by defying the odds at home? Here’s the betting preview for the matchup with a best bet.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics: -7 (-110)
- Pacers: +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -270
- Pacers: +220
Total: 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 25
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series Score: Celtics lead 2-0
Celtics vs. Pacers Injury Report
Boston Celtics
- Injury report not yet submitted
Indiana Pacers
- Injury report not yet submitted
Celtics vs. Pacers Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown: If Brown is going to shoot lights out, the Celtics deserve to be lopsided favorites to win their first NBA Finals since 2008. In Game 2, Brown turned in a game-high 40 points on 14-of-27 shooting with four 3-pointers. Brown is now 24-of-47 from the field in two playoff games against the Pacers to go with 12 rebounds and 7 assists.
Indiana Pacers
- Andrew Nembhard: The second-year guard will need to have a bigger impact in Game 3 if Haliburton can’t suit up due to the hamstring issue. Nembhard averages 9.2 points per game this season and has shot the ball well in the postseason, logging four consecutive games with a field goal percentage of 50% or higher.
Boston Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
It’s too early to determine if Haliburton is going to play in Game 3, which makes handicapping this matchup pretty difficult.
However, Indiana is used to having its back up against the wall early in a series after falling down 2-0 to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals before defending its home court.
Boston is now -8000 to advance to the NBA Finals, so Indiana can only take it one game at a time at this point in an attempt to save its season. The good news for the Pacers? They haven’t dropped a game at home since March 18. The bad news? Boston is 4-0 in the postseason on the road.
Which trend comes to fruition on Saturday? Indiana’s defense has been a victim to its up-tempo style of play as one of the fastest teams in the NBA. The result has been two high-scoring affairs to open the series as Boston has shot 50.3% from the field and knocked down 30 three-pointers.
Haliburton’s status is up in the air for Game 3, which could dampen the Pacers’ ability to swiftly get up and down the floor to push the pace. The Pacers will need a do-or-die effort in Game 3 and you can expect the intensity to pick up on the defensive end of the floor. The Pacers returned home in the semifinals and held the Knicks to 99.3 points per game in a trio of wins.
Boston’s offense has slacked on the road, too. The Celtics have averaged 105.2 points a night in four road playoff contests so far but the Boston defense has been difficult to score on, yielding just 91.7 points per game. Those trends come to fruition in what should be a physical matchup.
Pick: Under 223.5
