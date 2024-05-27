Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 (Trust Boston's Offense)
By Reed Wallach
The Boston Celtics are one game away from a second NBA Finals appearance in three season with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.
Boston rallied from down 18 to win on the road against a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton, who is questionable for Game 4 as well with a hamstring injury, to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Can Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Celtics put together a full 48 minutes to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals?
Here’s our betting preview for Game 4 on Monday.
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Celtics: -7.5
- Pacers: +7.5
Moneyline:
- Celtics: -275
- Pacers: +230
Total: 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Celtics vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series Score: Celtics Lead 3-0
Celtics vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Kristaps Porzingis - calf - OUT
- Jrue Holiday - non-covid illness - questionable
- Luke Kornet - wrist - questionable
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton - calf - doubtful
Celtics vs. Pacers Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Tatum made a ton of clutch plays down the stretch, finishing the game with 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, draining five 3-point shots in the come from behind win. Tatum’s shot has been hit or miss this series, but his ability to get to the rim has been huge for the Celtics offense.
Indiana Pacers
Pascal Siakam: Siakam has been the most effective Pacers player over the three games, shooting 60% from the field and averaging nearly 25 points. He has been a tough matchup for the switchable Celtics defense, but it hasn’t been enough to do himself. Can the Pacers find a comprehensive attack in Game 4 to extend the series?
Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Pacers put up a valiant effort in this series, but have failed late to hold off Boston’s diverse attack, headlined by Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as the defense anchored by Jrue Holiday.
In a potential close out game likely without its best player, Halibuton, I expect the Pacers run out of gas yet again in this one. The team got big efforts from the likes of Andrew Nembhard, 32 points in Game 3, and T.J. McConnell, 23 points with nine rebounds and six assists, but it’s tough to rely on that production for the second straight game.
While Boston has only covered in one of three games, the team has proven capable to put up points in bunches against an out-matched Pacers defense. Boston has gone over its team total in two of three games this series, falling short by a bucket in Game 3.
On the year, Boston has scored 116 or more points in six of eight games against Indiana, and in a close out game, I think the team clears it yet again.
The Pacers aren’t capable of stopping the Celtics’ offense. Boston has an effective field goal percentage of 57.8% this series, which is equal to the team's season long mark. The team should get to its quota and clear its team total over.
PICK: Celtics Team Total OVER 115.5 (-104)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.