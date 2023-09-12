Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
With Ohio State on deck, will Notre Dame run up the score to cover a big spread against Central Michigan?
By Reed Wallach
Notre Dame is off to a torrid start this season, most recently winning on the road against a formidable North Carolina State team, now 3-0 on the year.
Before the team faces arguably its toughest test of the season next week against Ohio State, the Irish play host to Central Michigan as big favorites. Can Sam Hartman and the Irish offense keep it up at home in a final tune up before the competition picks up again?
Here are the odds and everything you need to know:
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Central Michigan is 0-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Notre Dame has covered all three of its games this season, going over in two of three
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Central Michigan Record: 1-1
- Notre Dame Record: 3-0
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Central Michigan
Bert Emanuel: Emmanuel has taken over as the full time starter, a run-first quarterback who will likely thrive in MAC play, but will run into trouble against a formidable Notre Dame defensive front. Emanuel has completed only 50% of his passes for 280 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, but has ran for 146 yards.
Notre Dame
Sam Hartman: Hartman has brought legitimacy to the Notre Dame offense that desperately needed a signal caller. He hasn't thrown an interception through three games with 10 touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. Notre Dame is outside the top 100 in plays per minute, playing methodical but incredibly efficient, 10th in success rate, per gameonpaper.com.
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Notre Dame has a top 10 opponent on deck, and I'm curious how much they are going to push to cover this near five touchdown spread. The Irish are playing at a slow tempo so far, playing from ahead and content to move slowly up the field.
Factor in that CMU is a run first offense behind Emanuel, who is a devastating rusher with the ability to rip off chunk plays, this can be one of the slowest tempo games this entire season.
Note Dame will likely carve up a CMU secondary that is bottom 10 in EPA/Pass, but once the Irish pull ahead, I expect the team to opt to run the ball, where the Chippewas may be able to hold up, grading out at the national average against the run in terms of success rate so far this season after ranking 45th in 2022.
I believe this game is going to have a running clock and the limited amount of plays, mixed with Emanuel's inability to pass the ball effectively, I believe the best bet in this game is the under.
Track Reed's bets here!