Central Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Last year's MAC Championship runners-up look to make it back to the conference title game for the second straight year but need some help to do it. It starts with winning at home as double-digit favorites against Central Michigan.
The Chippewas have been up and down all season long, but have found a recipe for success on the ground, how will it fare on the road against an elite conference foe? The Bobcats have taken a step back on offense, but the defense has emerged as one of the best units in the conference, will it show up and lead the team to a cover?
Here's our look for this MACtion showdown with postseason implications.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Odds, Spread and Total
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Central Michigan is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Ohio is 5-5 ATS this season
- CMU is 3-2 ATS as an underdog
- Central Michigan has gone OVER in four of five games as an underdog
- Ohio has gone UNDER in eight out of 10 games
Central Michigan vs. Ohio How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 15th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- [Away Team] Record: 5-5
- [Home Team] Record: 7-3
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Key Players to Watch
Central Michigan
Marion Lukes: Lukes has emerged as a monster in this CMU run-first offense, rushing for 631 yards on 112 carries. This CMU offense has begun to turn it on as a strong rushing offense, and Lukes's ability has helped open things up for starter Jase Bauer.
Ohio
Kurtis Rourke: Rourke made it back for Week 0 after suffering a torn ACL last November, but his play has dropped considerably. The Ohio offense is 97th in EPA/Play and bottom five in explosive play rate this season. Rourke has kept the offense on schedule, 48th in the nation, but the team is lacking much pop like it did last season, 102nd in yards per play.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction and Pick
I can't trust Ohio laying a big number to a team with a decent offense, especially for MAC standards. The Bobcats stumbled to a cover last week against Buffalo, but before that hadn't covered three times as a favorite of more than a field goal. The team has struggled to get margin all season and I'm not confident it can do it here against CMU.
The Chips are an explosive offense and are more than capable of turning scoring chances into touchdowns. The team is 35th in explosive rush rate and top 10 in red zone touchdown percentage. The offensive line has done an incredible job this season at opening holes for the likes of Lukes, top 40 in OL yards.
CMU has shown the ability to compete with better competition, beating South Alabama on the road as a 16.5-point underdog and winning at Northern Illinois two weeks ago as a six-point pooch. With the state of Ohio's offense that is struggling to do much on offense, I'll take the points with the Chips on Wednesday.
