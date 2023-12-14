Chargers vs. Raiders best same-game parlay for Thursday Night Football
Let's be honest. The Week 15 edition of Thursday Night Football is a pretty brutal matchup between two non-playoff teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. We don't even get to see Justin Herbert play, but will instead watch a fella by the name of Easton Stick throw the ball for the Chargers.
The best way to make a bad game entertaining to watch is to bet on it, so let's have some fun and cook up a Same Game Parlay.
Same Game Parlay for Chargers vs. Raiders
- Raiders moneyline
- Joshua Kelley OVER 18.5 rushing yards
- Davante Adams 6+ receptions
- Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown
Raiders moneyline
The only thing the Chargers had going for them the past number of weeks was Justin Herbert. Their defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 25th in opponent EPA/Play and 28th in opponent success rate, and now their offense is going to be nonexistent with Stick at quarterback.
The Raiders are sneaky defensively and at least have a quarterback who's not making his first career start. Instead of laying the points on Las Vegas, I'm just going to take the moneyline for the sake of the parlay.
Joshua Kelley OVER 18.5 rushing yards
We may see Joshua Kelley start to get more carries with Austin Ekeler struggling to get much going on the ground. Ekeler will still be the main receiving back of the two, but don't be surprised if Kelley gets more touches on the ground. We don't need him to do much to hit this total, so as long as he gets a handful of carries, he should cash this leg of the parlay.
Davante Adams 6+ receptions
Davanate Adams has seen a ton of action lately. he was on the receiving end of double-digit targets in three of the Raiders last four games and he has hauled in an average of 5.8 receptions per game while reaching at least six in three of his last four starts. Considering the Chargers give up the sixth most receptions per game at 24.4, I don't think there will be much of an issue with Adams recording six on Thursday.
Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown
The Raiders will try to run the ball on this Chargers defense so expect Josh Jacobs to play a big role in the outcome of this game. He has six touchdowns on the year, but now that they're playing a Chargers defense that allows 1.1 rushing touchdowns per game, he's in a great spot to score a seventh.
Parlay odds: +839
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
