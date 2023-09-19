Charlotte vs. Florida Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
By Reed Wallach
Florida scored a massive win for the Billy Napier tenure with a home upset win against Tennessee, and will now face an outmatched opponent in Charlotte on Saturday evening in 'The Swamp.'
Florida was able to run at a high level to build a lead against Tennessee and hold off all overtures in the second half. Can the team now win as a massive favorite ahead of continuing SEC play? Here are the odds and everything you need to know for this non-conference matchup:
Charlotte vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Charlotte vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Charlotte is 1-2 against the spread (ATS), covering as a 20-plus point underdog, but not covering as a five-point underdog
- Florida is 1-2 ATS, not covering in the only game as a favorite
- Charlotte has gone OVER in both games as an underdog
Get ready for college football Week 4 with our deep dive with what Alabama should do at quarterback!
Charlotte vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23rd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network+
- Charlotte Record: 1-2
- Florida Record: 2-1
Charlotte vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Charlotte
Jalon Jones: The run-first transfer quarterback was in-and-out of the 49ers loss to Georgia State last week, but will hope to bring his dynamic dual-threat ability to this one. Jones is the team's leading rusher through three games, but has been a shaky passer, completing only 58% of his passes with two touchdowns and an interception.
Florida
Trevor Etienne: The Gators running back was stellar in the team's win against Tennessee, running for 172 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown as well. Florida's offensive line remains a question mark this season, and if Etienne is able to open up the passing game for Graham Mertz, this UF offense is far more dynamic.
Don't miss this FanDuel offer!
All you need to do is click the link below, bet $5 on ANY game, and get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed with $100 off on NFL Sunday Ticket!
Charlotte vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
I don't trust this Florida team to put up a big point total given the team's limitations on the offensive line and quarterback. The team is right along the national average in terms of tackles for loss and line yards, and Mertz is still not a downfield threat as a passer. The Gators are averaging only eight yards per pass attempt, 54th in the country and are 113th in explosive pass rate.
While Charlotte is a far cry from a high level defense, the team has graded out as an average defense in terms, 64th in success rate. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers are playing at a bottom 10 rate in terms of plays per minute, as long as the team can avoid too many turnovers, there should be limited possessions in this one.
With Kentucky on deck for the Gators, I don't expect the team to run up the score against a run-first Charlotte team that is in the early stages of a rebuild and playing at an incredibly slow pace.
I'll take the under in this non conference matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!