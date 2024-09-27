Chase Winovich Discusses Michigan's Winning Streak Over Ohio State, Coach Harbaugh and Pickleball
By Reed Wallach
For Michigan football players both young and old, it’s a lifestyle.
Take Chase Winovich, for example, who didn’t beat arch rival Ohio State in his four years in Ann Arbor, but believes that his time with the Wolverines helped pave the way for three straight victories with Michigan.
“I take extreme pride,” Winovich said now that Michigan has won three straight over Ohio State after losing eight in a row. "Having lost a lot of games to those guys, I knew it was like loosening a jar. The jar was really tight and I loosened it by starting the ‘Revenge Tour’ and seeing those guys finish it off…makes my soul very happy.”
The former Wolverines linebacker went 0-4 while on the team, including losing a heart breaking game in Columbus in overtime but that only makes the wins that much sweeter in his eyes.
Winovich, a two-time All Big Ten first team player and second-team All-American, spoke with FanSided on behalf of Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda, sharing some of his fondest memories with the Michigan program and with coach Jim Harbaugh.
“It wasn’t one particular moment [with coach],” Winovich said. “It was his approach towards life, and who he is at its core. On one level my last name is Winovich, so I always respect a winner, and I always felt he was. I always thought if Michigan gave him a long enough time frame, he’s going to be successful.”
He continued, “On one hand it’s inspiring, but also on the other hand I found it enlightening the wisdom he would bestow on us. I find myself using Harbaugh quotes once a week, and I didn’t appreciate it at the time."
Winovich is back in Ann Arbor this weekend to compete in a Pickleball tournament at the University as he looks to enjoy some tasty Smirnoff beverages and win in a sport that wasn’t what he attended school for, but enjoys quite a bit.
“It’s a relatively new craze,” Winovich told FanSided about Pickleball. “At the end of the day, I love playing sports and I love competing and I love the games where you have to work with somebody else. That dynamic and strategy behind it makes it really fun for me.”
Get the full video interview with Chase below!