Check Out This 150k Same Game Parlay Placed on AFC Championship
As we approach the opening kickoff of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, there have been some big bets placed on the game.
The latest one isn't just a bet on a side or a total of the game, but instead, it's on a Same Game Parlay! That's a risky way to place a six-figure wager. Let's take a look at what this brave bettor will be cheering for today.
AFC Championship Same Game Parlay
The bettor placed a $150k bet at BetMGM Sportsbook on the following same game parlay:
- Ravens -2.5
- OVER 40.5 points
- OVER 8.5 1st quarter points
We could see 150k go down the drain in a hurry if there aren't at least nine points scored in the opening quarter. If it does survive past the first quarter, the bettor will be cheering for the Ravens to win by at least three points and for at least 41 combined points to be scored between the two teams.
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", you'd know that I like the first leg of this bet as I'm also on the Ravens in this game. With that being said, the two bets on the OVER would make me nervous. The Chiefs and Ravens have the two best-scoring defenses in the NFL, allowing a combined 33.2 points per game this season. Both offenses will have to be on their "A" game for there to be 40+ points scored in this one.
If you want to tail this big bet, then sign up for an account at BetMGM using the link below. If you do, you'll receive $158 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!