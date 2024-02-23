Chelsea vs. Liverpool prediction and odds for EFL Cup Final (Liverpool to lift the EFL Trophy)
Liverpool fans will love this prediction.
By Ryan Kuzio
Chelsea face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final at Wembley this Sunday. This is the second time in three years that these two have faced off in this final. The 2022 final went to penalties after an entertaining 0-0 draw after 120 minutes. It saw Liverpool lift the trophy after Kepa skied the ball over to lose the match for the London club.
The previous fixture between the sides saw Liverpool emerge victorious 4-1 in a Premier League match at Anfield in January. Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the Reds in the 23rd minute. Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Luis Díaz also were on target. Christopher Nkunku scored the only goal for the Blues in the 71st minute.
Christopher Nkunku is fit to start for Chelsea while Raheem Sterling is set to appear, despite coming off early against Man City last week.
As for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are set to miss the final. Diogo Jota is facing months out after being stretchered off against Brentford, while Curtis Jones is very unlikely to be involved.
Darwin Nunez was withdrawn at halftime in that Bees game and wasn't involved in the 4-1 win over Luton, nor was Mohamed Salah. Alisson Becker is also doubtful with a muscle problem, meaning Caoimhin Kelleher will likely retain his place in goal.
Who do I think will lift the trophy? What do I think will happen? Well, let’s get into it.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool Stats and Information
- In the past five Liverpool games, Both teams have scored including three 4-1 wins against Chelsea, Brentford and Luton respectively.
- In their last six matches in all competitions, Chelsea has won two, drawn two and lost two. They scored 10 and conceded 11 in those games.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in eight contests against Chelsea.
- Before the last match between these two, the last six games ended in a draw after 90 minutes.
- Darwin Nunez has 11 goals in all competitions this season, including an opening goal against Brentford.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool Odds
- Liverpool -180
- Chelsea +130
Chelsea vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
I think Liverpool will win the first English trophy of the season, this is Jurgen Klopp’s final season and I think he will win multiple trophies on his way out.
Darwin Nunez has multiple goal contributions this season and will be crucial in claiming the EFL trophy.
Back Liverpool to win and Darwin Nunez to score first in the contest.
Pick: Liverpool -180
