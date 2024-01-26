Chiefs at Ravens Betting Trend Involving Bills is Mind-Blowing
Team has performed terribly the week after facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills
The AFC Championship is quickly approaching us and if you're like me, you're trying to find whatever tidbit of information you can find to get in edge in betting on this game.
One of the trends that caught my eye this week has been how teams have performed after playing against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs may have escaped Buffalo with a win, but if this trend is any indication, they may have carried a curse with them to Baltimore.
Team's Record After Playing the Bills
Over the past four seasons, teams have had some sort of hangover after playing the Bills and have played terribly in the following week:
Over the past four season, teams are 24-41-1 against the spread after facing the Bills, including 5-11-1 against the spread in 2023. After beating the Bills, teams are an abysmal 3-14 against the spread the week after.
Finally, all four times that Josh Allen has lost in the playoffs, the team that beat him has lost the next week.
All of that is bad news for Patrick Mahomes and company who will be on the road again this week after beating the Bills. Two of those four playoff losses for Josh Allen came at the hands of Mahomes. Mahomes followed that win up with a loss in the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers and a loss in the AFC Championship to the Bengals.
The Chiefs are set as 3.5-point underdogs to the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
If you want to bet on this big game, be sure to do so at Caesars Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, Caesars will cover your first bet, up to $1,000!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.