Chop Robinson Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Dolphins' Top Pick Underrated)
The Miami Dolphins opted to build their defense with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Drat. At No. 21 overall, the Dolphins selected edge-rusher, Chop Robinson from Penn State.
Robinson was the fifth defensive player off the board in the opening round of the draft and now he'll do his best to give the Dolphins' a bit of a pass rush to hopefully aid their high-powered offense.
Despite being one of the top defensive players selected in the draft, oddsmakers seem to be disrespecting his ability ahead of his rookie season. Just look to his odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year to find proof of exactly that.
Chop Robinson Rookie of the Year odds
Chop Robinson's odds to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year sit at +2500, which is an implied probability of winning the award of 3.85%. A bettor would win a profit of $2,500 if he's able to pull it off.
At those odds, he's tied for seventh on the list beside Cooper DeJean and Nate Wiggins, despite both players being selected well below the Penn State product.
Robinson was looked at as a reach of a pick by many experts, but the Dolphins clearly like what they see from the edge-rusher. He racked up 11.5 sacks in three years as a Nittany Lion along with 20.0 tackles for a loss. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.
With the majority of winners of the award being edge-rushers, don't be surprised if Robinson ends up being a great dark horse contender to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.