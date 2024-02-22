Chris Jones Next Team Odds (Kansas City Is Big Favorite to Retain Star DT, Bears, Texans in Mix)
Looking at the next team odds for Kansas City Chiefs standout defensive tackle Chris Jones.
For the second season in a row there are offseason question marks surrounding the contract of Kansas City Chiefs’ star defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Last offseason, Jones’ holdout lasted all of training camp and first week of the regular season before agreeing on a one-year contract with the Chiefs prior to Week 2. Jones then started all 16 games and turned in double-digit sacks (10.5) for the second consecutive season before anchoring the Kansas City defensive line on the way to another Super Bowl title.
Jones is now set to be a coveted free agent, though the Chiefs have the option to franchise tag the five-time Pro-Bowl defensive lineman and two-time All-Pro.
Jones, part of three Super Bowl championships over the last five seasons, could hit unrestricted free agency for the first time this season, though he was adamant (to his agent’s chagrin) about staying in Kansas City in the future during the team’s Super Bowl parade.
Oddsmakers have their opinion on where Jones will play next season, and the Chiefs are a big favorite to retain their star defensive tackle because of the franchise tag option.
However, if Kansas City decides to move on from Jones and the $31 million cap hit the franchise tag would include, there are some teams within striking distance to bolster the trenches on defense.
Chris Jones Next Team Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Kansas City Chiefs Big Favorites to Keep Chris Jones
While Patrick Mahomes will rightfully garner all of the headlines after leading Kansas City to three Super Bowl titles and four appearances over the last five seasons, Jones has been one of the most underrated pieces to a trio of Lombardi Trophy runs.
Jones has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last five seasons and is fifth all-time in Chiefs’ history in sacks with 75.5. The Chiefs were ninth in the NFL last season in pressure rate (22.9%) and with Jones getting the majority of attention from opposing offensive lines, it allowed second-year defensive end George Karlaftis III thrive. The Purdue product tied Jones for the team lead in sacks with 10.5.
According to DraftKings, the Chiefs are -350 to keep Jones, an implied probability of 77.78%.
Chicago Bears In Mix in Chris Jones’ Sweepstakes
Chicago is in a great spot financially with a projected $66.9 million in salary cap space and general manager Ryan Poles could try to make a splash by acquiring Jones with a big contract. The Bears’ defense anchored the team’s 5-3 stretch to end the regular season, an eight-game run that saved the job of head coach Matt Eberflus. Chicago allowed just 17.1 points per game in that span.
The Bears are the second-favorite to sign Jones at +475, an implied probability of 17.39%. Chicago’s rebuild obviously starts on offense with the Bears a monster favorite to draft quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.
But signing Jones would help support a Bears’ defense that was 31st in the NFL in sacks (30) last season in a division with three above-average offenses.
Houston Texans a Dark Horse to Land Chris Jones
Houston completed an impressive worst-to-first turnaround in the AFC South, winning a division title and a playoff game with a first-year head coach and quarterback. Houston will likely add to its offense, but has the salary cap space ($54.1) to target a big fish for its defense in free agency.
Houston is still a few years away from dishing out big contracts to the focal points to its youth movement, including Will Anderson Jr. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft had seven sacks and was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and could be part of a dynamic 1-2 punch on the Texans’ defensive line with Jones.
Houston is a distant third-favorite to sign Jones at +650, an implied probability of 13.33%.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.