Is Christian McCaffrey playing Monday night? (Latest injury update for 49ers vs. Vikings)
The latest injury update for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
By Peter Dewey
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable with an oblique injury for Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.
CMC missed part of the team’s Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns with the injury.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter -- all signs point to CMC suiting up for Monday Night Football.
The 49ers certainly would love to have McCaffrey since Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out for this game.
Christian McCaffrey injury status for Week 7 game vs. Minnesota Vikings
McCaffrey is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Vikings.
Best Christian McCaffrey prop bet for Week 7 game vs. Vikings
Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer
If he plays, McCaffrey is a must bet to find the end zone against Minnesota.
So far this season, CMC has scored in every single game, and he has nine total touchdowns (seven rushing, two receiving) in six games.
We may have to lay some juice with this prop, but the Minnesota defense is much softer than the Browns – who CMC scored on last week in limited playing time.
I love McCaffrey to find the end zone in Week 7.
Christian McCaffrey injury history
It’s no secret that CMC has been banged up a lot lately, which is why any time he goes down it’s a major concern. He only played in 10 total games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined.
- Sept. 2020: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed six games
- Nov. 2020: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain – missed four games
- Dec. 2020: Thigh Glute Strain – missed four games
- Sept. 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed five games
- Nov. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed rest of season (placed on IR)
When is Christian McCaffrey coming back?
After missing part of Week 6, McCaffrey has a shot to play in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings.
San Francisco 49ers next 5 opponents
- Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 23
- Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 3
San Francisco 49ers injury report
- Dre Greenlaw – questionable
- Christian McCaffrey – questionable
- Deebo Samuel – out
- Trent Williams – doubtful
Minnesota Vikings injury report
- Ezra Cleveland – out
- Jalen Nailor – questionable
- Akayleb Evans – questionable
